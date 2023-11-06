Nashville Trans School Shooter’s Manifesto Reveals She Made a 10 Minute “Final Video”, Where is It?

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Steven Crowder, the host of Louder with Crowder, has exclusively obtained the first three pages from the purported manifesto of transgender Nashville shooter Audrey Hale.

In a post on X, Crowder announced, “Our Mug Club Undercover team has obtained exclusive access to the Nashville Covenant shooter’s manifesto.”

Crowder proceeded to release the first three pages of the manifesto, which was titled “DEATH DAY.”

BREAKING: Nashville School Covenant Shooter Audrey Hale’s “DEATH DAY” Manifesto Targeted “Cr*ckers” with “white privlages” “wanna kill all you little cr*ckers” “I hope I have a high death count” “I’m ready…I hope my victims aren’t.” “Ready to die.”#NashvilleManifesto pic.twitter.com/89Ie6TlgRf — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) November 6, 2023

On the first page, Hale wrote sadistic statements such as “I can’t believe I’m doing this but I’m ready…I hope my victims aren’t” and “Hope I have a high death count.”

On the second page, Hale wrote various twisted writings such as “I wanna kill all of you little crackers… with your white privileges.”

The third page of the manifesto contained Hale’s schedule, which showed her morning routine the day of the deadly shooting.

One thing that eerily sticks out on the schedule is that she planned to make a “final video” at 11:20 AM that was 10 minutes long.

LOOK:

A closer look:

The previously unseen schedule has many people wondering where is the video.

The leaked manifesto of the transgender school shooter in Nashville indicates she may have filmed a 10-minute “final video” before the massacre. pic.twitter.com/7jEu7kyQu5 — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) November 6, 2023

It was already known Hale wrote a manifesto, and a Nashville judge has been already provided with an un-redacted copy of the manifesto but has yet to make a decision on releasing it.

However, it was not widely known that Hale could’ve possibly made a “final video” before she killed three children and three adults at The Covenant School in Nashville.

DC Draino also highlighted an intriguing detail from the Nashville Trans Terrorist Manifesto.

Hale wrote, “There were several times I could’ve been caught, especially back in the summer of 2021.”

DC Draino wrote, “Was she already on the FBI’s radar? Is this why they hid the memo? Congress should investigate.”