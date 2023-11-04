‘My Jaw Literally Dropped’ — Young Black Voter STUNS Liberal CNN Hosts After He Reveals His Thoughts on Joe Biden and the 2024 Presidential Election (VIDEO)

A young black male voter left CNN anchors stunned after he revealed his unvarnished thoughts on Joe Biden and his almost certain re-match with Donald Trump in 2024.

One even claimed his “jaw dropped.”

As the Blaze reported, earlier this week John King went to Milwaukee, Wisconsin to get the black community’s views on Biden and the 2024 election.

One voter, Davette King, told CNN that while he “loves Biden,” he is dissatisfied with his job performance thus far. King ended up giving the failing “president” a four on a scale of one to 10.

Another voter, Joanna Brooks, blasted Democrats for taking black voters for granted.

Black voters in general, I think, tend to be pretty loyal to the Democratic Party. And sometimes I wonder, just based on how that party has performed thus far for people of color, if we should continue to be.

John King’s segment then took another turn when he encountered 21-year-old Devonta Johnson, a canvasser for Black Leaders Organizing for Communities. He was especially unenthusiastic about Biden.

Johnson told King that Biden was going to have “a big problem” getting re-elected due to the lack of enthusiasm in the black community. Then he had even more bad news for the current White House occupant.

When King queried Johnson regarding who would vote for in an election between Trump and Biden, the young activist laughed and said he did not know.

“That’s a, that’s just a tough one.”

His response opens up three possibilities, and only one is good for Democrats: a vote for Biden, a vote for Trump, or he just skips voting altogether.

Ouch.

WATCH (Johnson speaks from about the 3:10 mark to roughly the 3:30 mark):

Following the segment’s airing, King said Johnson’s comments left him surprised.

Just stunning, that young man there, I don’t know who I’m going to vote for. A young black man in Milwaukee who is actually part of this activist community. Then you have the older black women answering the door saying Yeah, people died for my right to vote, but I’m not sure I’m going to vote because I’m so disaffected and disenchanted

A short time later, CNN analyst Phil Mattingly expressed his own shock over Johnson daring to think freely.

My jaw literally dropped at the end of that piece when he didn’t say who he was going to vote for. A 21-year-old young black man in the activist community doesn’t know..

If this segment on CNN even remotely reflects reality, then it is safe to say Joe Biden has a big-league problem with black voters, especially young males.

Of course, this should come as no surprise given Biden’s racist history and his support for policies that have devastated communities of color.