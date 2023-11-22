MSNBC Contributor and Former Democrat Senator Says Trump Is More Dangerous Than Hitler (VIDEO)

MSNBC contributor and former Democrat U.S. Senator of Missouri, Claire McCaskill, recently went on air and wrongly claimed Donald Trump is “even more dangerous” than dictators Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler.

While on MSNBC’s Dateline, McCaskill stated, “A lot of people have tried to draw similarities between Mussolini and Hitler and the use of the terminology like ‘vermin’ and the drive that those men had towards autocracy and dictatorship.”

She continued, “The difference, though, I think makes Donald Trump even more dangerous, and that is he has no philosophy he believes in.”

WATCH:

This isn’t the first time MSNBC has platformed someone who has wrongly compared Trump to Hitler.

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough has compared Trump to Hitler on numerous occasions.

Joe Scarborough Warns Trump Is ‘Going Full-On Hitler’ After Weekend Rhetoric https://t.co/It33gEhq7a — HuffPost (@HuffPost) November 13, 2023

MSNBC has, time after time, hosted political figures on their network who have raging animosity toward Trump.

Most recently, they hosted Rep. Dan Goldman, who called for Trump to be “eliminated.”

READ: