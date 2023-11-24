“The Most Divisive of All is the Weak Man” – MMA Champ Conor McGregor UNLOADS on Nasty Irish Lib Journalist Who Smears Opponents of Mass Migration

Five people, including children, were stabbed near a school in Dublin, Ireland, on Thursday by a suspect whose identity has not yet been released.

Three children and two adults were taken to a nearby hospital with stab wounds. Their condition is unknown.

There are reports that the perpetrator is an Algerian immigrant.

#Ireland: Riots have broken out in Dublin’s North Inner City after three young children, a man, and a woman were stabbed by a knife-wielding assailant in the Parnell Square area earlier today. The attack took place as children were lining up to go into a creche for an… pic.twitter.com/DkSCgXxJg8 — POPULAR FRONT (@PopularFront_) November 23, 2023

Following the attack an angry Irishman harassed a liberal reporter in Ireland after a migrant stabbed 5 people including three kids.

The video was first posted at RichTea36 on Twitter-X a user who has only posted two tweets in two years.

Irish times he not calling people racist far right now! #Irelandisfull pic.twitter.com/lzfts1ZezR — RichTea36 (@RichTea36) November 23, 2023

Later in the day MMA Champion Conor McGregor retweeted the video adding this comment,

Conor McGregor: Isn’t that something. The absolute picture of weak and feeble. The most divisive of all is the weak man. One of the most horrific crimes this nation ever seen has occurred, we do not care anymore what you sad cases have got to say. In a war you are nothing. We are not backing down, we are only warming up. There will be no backing down until real change is implemented for the safety of our nation. We are not losing any more of our woman and children to sick and twisted people who should not even be in Ireland in the first place. Call it what you want. We do not care. May God help us all. Ireland for victory.

Evidently, the liberal reporters in Ireland are just like the fake news reporters in the US today.

Disgusting liars and bullies.