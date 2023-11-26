MORE VIDEO: South Carolina Football Fans Cheer for TWO SOLID MINUTES for President Trump at Palmetto Bowl

The South Carolina crowd CHEERED President Trump on Saturday as he entered Williams-Brice Stadium just minutes prior to kickoff.

Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Evette met President Trump at the game between state rivals Clemson and South Carolina.

BREAKING: President Trump has arrived at the Palmetto Bowl in SC. The people love him! pic.twitter.com/XEAW9KkpSR — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) November 26, 2023

The Palmetto State crowd was cheering wildly for the 45th US President.

After his arrival President Trump walked onto the field with South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster for the coin toss.

The crowd cheered wildly for two solid minutes!

Hero’s welcome for President Trump at the Palmetto Bowl. South Carolina is Trump Country. pic.twitter.com/7GtQWYJYPc — James Blair (@JamesBlairGOP) November 26, 2023

For anyone trying to claim South Carolina would boo Trump…please enjoy 2 solid minutes of deafening cheers for our POTUS pic.twitter.com/uGOjs30pCQ — Randy the Savage (@reannadilley) November 26, 2023

There is NO WAY Joe Biden would receive that reception in any stadium, at any event in America today.

We all know who won.