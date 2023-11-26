MORE VIDEO: South Carolina Football Fans Cheer for TWO SOLID MINUTES for President Trump at Palmetto Bowl

South Carolina super fans CHEER President Trump at Palmetto Bowl on Saturday.
Trump walks on the field at the Palmetto Bowl in South Carolina to wild cheering for two minutes.

The South Carolina crowd CHEERED President Trump on Saturday as he entered Williams-Brice Stadium just minutes prior to kickoff.

Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Evette met President Trump at the game between state rivals Clemson and South Carolina.

The Palmetto State crowd was cheering wildly for the 45th US President.

After his arrival President Trump walked onto the field with South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster for the coin toss.
The crowd cheered wildly for two solid minutes!

There is NO WAY Joe Biden would receive that reception in any stadium, at any event in America today.
We all know who won.

