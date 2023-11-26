SCREAMING FANS Greet President Trump at Williams-Bryce Stadium in South Carolina – Chanting USA! USA!… (VIDEO)

South Carolina super fans CHEER President Trump at Palmetto Bowl on Saturday.

The South Carolina crowd CHEERED President Trump on Saturday as he entered Williams-Brice Stadium just minutes prior to kickoff.

Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Evette met President Trump at the game between state rivals Clemson and South Carolina.

The Palmetto State crowd was cheering wildly for the 45th US President.

More video of the reception from South Carolina fans!

Here is more video via Forbes.

