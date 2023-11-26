SCREAMING FANS Greet President Trump at Williams-Bryce Stadium in South Carolina – Chanting USA! USA!… (VIDEO)

The South Carolina crowd CHEERED President Trump on Saturday as he entered Williams-Brice Stadium just minutes prior to kickoff.

Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Evette met President Trump at the game between state rivals Clemson and South Carolina.

BREAKING: President Trump has arrived at the Palmetto Bowl in SC. The people love him! pic.twitter.com/XEAW9KkpSR — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) November 26, 2023

The Palmetto State crowd was cheering wildly for the 45th US President.

♥️Lots of love for President Trump tonight as he arrives at Williams-Brice Stadium for the Palmetto Bowl in Columbia, SC.

I’m watching for DJT more than the

We love 45 and are looking forward to February 2024 when we can vote for him again! pic.twitter.com/s3OFEGH1IR — ♥️Dixie ♥️s America & Trump♥️ (@DixiDarlen) November 26, 2023

More video of the reception from South Carolina fans!

At the Palmetto Bowl in the Great State of South Carolina! pic.twitter.com/7S42mhT8Eh — Trump on (@trump_repost) November 26, 2023

Here is more video via Forbes.