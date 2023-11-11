MMA fighter King Bau Enters Bare Knuckle Fight Wearing Shirt that Reads: ‘Trump was Indicted Before Anyone on Epstein’s Client List’

The client list of late financier Jeffrey Epstein, a figure notorious for his connections with high-profile individuals in human trafficking and sexual abuse, continues to remain a mystery.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), during a committee hearing, announced that she had filed a subpoena demanding the release of flight logs associated with Epstein.

“Since we’re in the business of issuing subpoenas now, here are a few more that I filed a subpoena to Jeffrey Epstein’s estate to provide the flight logs for his private plane,” Blackburn announced.

“Given the numerous allegations of human trafficking and sexual abuse surrounding Mr. Epstein, I think it is very important that we identify everybody that was on that plane and how many trips they took on that plane and the destinations to which they arrived,” she added.

In 2022, The Gateway Pundit lawyers Marc Randazza and Jay Wolman of the Randazza Legal Group, along with TGP General Counsel John Burns, filed a motion to intervene in the Guiffre v. Maxwell case in the United States District Court for the District of New York.

TGP was asking the Court to unseal all records identifying Epstein’s Sex Clients.

However, the court turned down our request. The Gateway Pundit then appealed the court ruling to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, and we lost, unfortunately.