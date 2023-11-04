Member of DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Administration Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence

A member of DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration has been arrested for an alleged domestic violence incident against his wife.

Dr. Christopher Rodriguez, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s assistant city administrator and acting chief technology officer, was arrested at his Northwest D.C. home at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Rodriguez allegedly shoved his wife to the ground during a fight they were having.

According to a report from Fox News, Rodriquez’s wife refused help from DC Safe – the District’s crisis intervention agency for domestic violence.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with simple assault domestic violence.

The mayor’s office has not responded to the charges, but confirmed to the network that he has been placed on administrative leave.

Rodriguez was the “Incident Commander” for the District’s response to COVID-19.

“His leadership during COVID included overseeing the procurement of supplies, hiring and training response teams, and identifying and supporting the physical spaces that supported the District’s response,” according to his biography on the DC government website. “Across his roles in DC Government, as the as Director of New Jersey’s Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, and at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), where he served as a senior analyst in its Counterterrorism Center, Dr. Rodriguez has been responsible for cyber risk management and the collection and dissemination of information.”