Meanwhile, Back In Ukraine, Desperation Sets In

Some pretty disturbing images are coming out of Ukraine. A video appeared on Telegram today (Sunday) that shows two English speakers (they sound American) coming out of a bunker and trying to persuade two retreating Ukrainian soldiers to return to their lines. The Ukrainians execute the English-speaking soldiers.
Last, we have a captioned video of Ukrainian tank crews trying to retreat from the front. They are being jeered and ordered to turn around. The tank crews do not appear enthusiastic about returning to the front.
I discussed the situation in Ukraine as well as Palestine with Nima on Friday.