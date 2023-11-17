Long Serving Democrat Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee Will Not Seek Reelection (VIDEO)

Democrat U.S Rep Dan Kildee, who represents Flint Township in Michigan, said on Thursday that he won’t be seeking reelection.

Rep. Kildee, who is 65 years old, made his announcement on X (Twitter) after talking it over with his family. He has been treated for cancer and announced that he is now cancer free.

Detroit Free Press reported:

U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township, will not seek reelection to Congress next year, he announced Thursday, stepping down after six terms and leaving Democrats with another toss-up district to defend in Michigan. Kildee, 65, said in an email to supporters and on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that after discussions with his wife, children and grandchildren he has concluded “the time has come for me to step back from public office.” Kildee recently was treated for cancer on his tonsil and said he is now cancer-free. Referencing that episode in his statement Thursday, Kildee said: “For most of this year, I saw myself continuing to serve and was actively planning another campaign. But there are times in all our lives that make you reassess your own future and path. For me, being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year was one of those moments.”

His family has represented the district since 1977. His uncle, Dale Kildee was a U.S Rep in Flint until he retired after the 2012 election and died in 2021. In 2012 his nephew Dan replaced him, serving 6 terms.

“I have decided to not seek reelection and I’ll leave Congress at the end of my term on January 3rd, 2025.” Kildee said.

“There are times in all of our lives when you reassess your own future and your own path forward. And for me being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year was one of those moments. Thankfully, early this year I had successful surgery and I’m cancer free.” Kildee said.

Watch:

I have decided to not seek re-election and will leave Congress at the end of my term on January 3, 2025. To my constituents and my supporters—thank you. pic.twitter.com/S4IKHv4HmY — Rep. Dan Kildee (@RepDanKildee) November 16, 2023

The Michigan Democrat voted to impeach then-president Donald Trump in both 2019 and 2021.

In April, The Gateway Pundit reported on Rep. Kildee’s cancer diagnosis and the revelation that it was a “serious, but curable” form of cancer.

“A few weeks ago, in a routine medical examination, they found a swollen lymph node which turned out to have cancer. Kildee said. “Cancer to a primary source in one of my tonsils.”