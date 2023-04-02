Michigan Representative Dan Kildee is the Latest House Democrat to be Diagnosed with Cancer

by

On Friday, Michigan Democrat Representative Dan Kildee, who voted to impeach then-president Donald Trump in both 2019 and 2021, revealed that he had been diagnosed with a “serious, but curable” cancer.

“A few weeks ago, in a routine medical examination, they found a swollen lymph node which turned out to have cancer. Kildee said. “Cancer to a primary source in one of my tonsils.”

“I’m going to have that removed. I’m going to have surgery in a couple of weeks. We’re very fortunate that we caught this early. The doctors say that my prognosis is excellent,” he continued.

WATCH:

According to Kildee, he was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a serious but curable type of cancer, after further examination.

Michigan Democrat Dan Kildee has joined the growing list of House members recently diagnosed with cancer.

U.S. Representative Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, is recuperating at home after undergoing surgery to remove cancerous tumors from his small intestine last week.

“Today’s one month since my surgery to remove cancerous neuroendocrine tumors. After 10 days in the hospital in Houston I got home to San Antonio to recover. Thank you to everyone — friends, strangers and even some folks who can’t stand my politics — who’ve reached out,” he wrote.

Last December, Democrat Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, 60, has been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma.

The cancer is said to be “serious but curable.”

“After several days of tests, I have been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, which is a serious but curable form of cancer,” Raskin said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement continued, “I am about to embark on a course of chemo-immunotherapy on an outpatient basis at Med Star Georgetown University Hospital and Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. Prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment.”

Raskin said that he expects to continue his work during treatment, but will be making an effort to reduce “unnecessary exposure to avoid COVID-19, the flu and other viruses.”

“With the benefit of early detection and fine doctors, the help of my extraordinary staff, the love of Sarah and our daughters and sons-in-law (actual and to-be) and family and friends, and the support of my beloved constituents and my colleagues in the House, I plan to get through this and, in the meantime, to keep making progress every day in Congress for American democracy.”

Raskin concluded by saying, “My love and solidarity go out to other families managing cancer or any other health condition in this holiday season—and all the doctors, nurses and medical personnel who provide us comfort and hope.”

Raskin is a member of the January 6 Committee and was the lead impeachment manager during former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 