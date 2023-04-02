Michigan Representative Dan Kildee is the Latest House Democrat to be Diagnosed with Cancer

On Friday, Michigan Democrat Representative Dan Kildee, who voted to impeach then-president Donald Trump in both 2019 and 2021, revealed that he had been diagnosed with a “serious, but curable” cancer.

“A few weeks ago, in a routine medical examination, they found a swollen lymph node which turned out to have cancer. Kildee said. “Cancer to a primary source in one of my tonsils.”

“I’m going to have that removed. I’m going to have surgery in a couple of weeks. We’re very fortunate that we caught this early. The doctors say that my prognosis is excellent,” he continued.

WATCH:

I wanted to give my constituents a quick update on my health. A few weeks ago, after consulting with my doctors, I scheduled what I thought was a preventive scan for a swollen lymph node. The results, it turns out, were more significant. 🧵[1/5] pic.twitter.com/jiRq3Rvwhj — Rep. Dan Kildee (@RepDanKildee) March 31, 2023

According to Kildee, he was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a serious but curable type of cancer, after further examination.

It’s never easy to hear the words you have cancer. But I know that so many other families have gone through a cancer diagnosis. In a few weeks, I will have surgery to remove the cancer. The prognosis after surgery and treatment is excellent. 🧵[3/5] — Rep. Dan Kildee (@RepDanKildee) March 31, 2023

I am going to get through this. I’m going to beat cancer. I appreciate the love of my family and wife Jennifer, as well as the help of my extraordinary staff. And to my constituents and my colleagues in Congress, thank you for your continued support. 🧵[5/5] — Rep. Dan Kildee (@RepDanKildee) March 31, 2023

Michigan Democrat Dan Kildee has joined the growing list of House members recently diagnosed with cancer.

U.S. Representative Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, is recuperating at home after undergoing surgery to remove cancerous tumors from his small intestine last week.

“Today’s one month since my surgery to remove cancerous neuroendocrine tumors. After 10 days in the hospital in Houston I got home to San Antonio to recover. Thank you to everyone — friends, strangers and even some folks who can’t stand my politics — who’ve reached out,” he wrote.

Today’s one month since my surgery to remove cancerous neuroendocrine tumors. After 10 days in the hospital in Houston I got home to San Antonio to recover. Thank you to everyone — friends, strangers and even some folks who can’t stand my politics — who’ve reached out. #NETs pic.twitter.com/V3mBwXG1La — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) March 28, 2023

Last December, Democrat Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, 60, has been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma.

The cancer is said to be “serious but curable.”

“After several days of tests, I have been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, which is a serious but curable form of cancer,” Raskin said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement continued, “I am about to embark on a course of chemo-immunotherapy on an outpatient basis at Med Star Georgetown University Hospital and Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. Prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment.”

Raskin said that he expects to continue his work during treatment, but will be making an effort to reduce “unnecessary exposure to avoid COVID-19, the flu and other viruses.”

“With the benefit of early detection and fine doctors, the help of my extraordinary staff, the love of Sarah and our daughters and sons-in-law (actual and to-be) and family and friends, and the support of my beloved constituents and my colleagues in the House, I plan to get through this and, in the meantime, to keep making progress every day in Congress for American democracy.”

Raskin concluded by saying, “My love and solidarity go out to other families managing cancer or any other health condition in this holiday season—and all the doctors, nurses and medical personnel who provide us comfort and hope.”

Raskin is a member of the January 6 Committee and was the lead impeachment manager during former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment.