Let J6 Politcal Prisoners Know They Are Not Alone: Please Help Support the Weekly Livestream of the J6 Political Prisoner Vigil Outside the DC Gulag

While the mainstream media tries to hide the plight of J6 political prisoners, the nightly “Freedom Corner” vigil is held outside the DC Gulag to share their stories with the world. Although the establishment is trying to silence them, this is a daily opportunity for them to know they are not alone.

The vigil was started in August of 2022 by Ashli Babbitts’ mother, Micki Witthoeft, and continues every night come rain, snow, blazing heat or freezing weather.

The vigil includes an opening prayer, phone calls from inmates housed in the “patriot pod” at the D.C. Central Detention Facility and updates from Micki’s team about what is happening in court with January 6 cases. The group shares opportunities on ways to communicate with and support the J6 defendants.

President Donald Trump even called into the Vigil last September and shared his words of encouragement with Micki, her team, and the unconstitutionally incarcerated political prisoners of January 6th.

David Valentine (Freedom Express Media) and 1791Stormtrooper have been live-streaming the weekly vigils since the very beginning.

They are passionate about helping share J6er’s stories with an even wider, national audience. They also provide ways for Americans to support the political prisoners, by sending letters of support through patriotmailproject.com and highlighting important issues, including shining a much-needed light on the abuses taking place against J6ers inside prison.

Many J6ers have remarked how important this nightly vigil is to them to let them know they are not alone.

David shared why they are bringing the vigil to Americans no matter where they are and the help they need to get through the winter months.

“I myself personally went to the Jan. 6th rally for the first time of ever going to anything political in my life. I saw for myself how there were agitators in the crowd that I don’t believe were Trump supporters. I saw how an officer personally took me by the hand to help me over the short boundary wall and told me to keep going, so I did.”

“I saw how some officers were treating some of the protestors by pushing or shoving them and throwing flashbangs out into a peaceful crowd.”

“I saw a lot of things that day that impacted me in a way that I will never forget! That is why I have personally left my home state of Ohio to be here in the DC area to continue to get each and every one of the J6ers stories out about how they have been treated and had their constitutional rights trampled on like this is some kind of third-world country.”

“I believe America is better than that, and I believe that America is going to take a stand to stop our country from being controlled by a select few who think their lives are somehow more important than anyone else’s. This should not be happening anywhere in the world, but it, more importantly, should not be happening in America! We, as a people, are so much better than that! As Micki Witthoeft would say #WeThePeopleBeThePeople.”

“We would love to see American Patriots from all over the country join us either in person at #FreedomCorner or by joining our livestreams. We would love to see even more Americans stand in solidarity with the J6 political prisoners as we sing the National Anthem along with them each night at 9:00 PM, something that has happened every single night for over a year!”

In order to share this nightly event, 1791 Stormtrooper and David have been going from campground to campground to stay in the area. Unfortunately, many of the campgrounds close from Nov. 15th to March 1st, and those that remain open have a 14-day limit. They need to either find a place to camp that is available through the winter or find a small place to rent month to month until March, when the campgrounds reopen.

“We would prefer an inexpensive place to camp, but if that isn’t an option, then we need to raise enough to cover a small place until we can go back to camping in the spring and summer months.”

“Our viewers are a very supportive family that has been vital in supporting us both to be able to stay in the area and supporting J6ers since the beginning of Aug. of 2022, and for that, we are extremely appreciative!”

“We don’t want to ask for help, but the funds and time are getting limited, so we are reaching out for assistance. The most important thing we are asking is for everyone to stand with J6ers and your continued prayers.”

“Beyond that, we ask that you help us to remain here in the DC area so that we can continue to live stream the DC Vigil and gather more support for the J6 political prisoners. Please Join us every single night from 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm to stand and sing the National Anthem in solidarity with each and every one of these men and women who have suffered so much to stand for us and our country!”

“Thank You all so much for your love, prayers, and continued support! I know it means so much to both of us and to all the J6 political prisoners that have been impacted by what has taken place.”

If you would like to support David and 1791 StormTrooper and help them continue to provide the live stream, you can help and follow them below.

Freedom Express Media at Youtube, Rumble and Gettr.

1791 StormTrooper at YouTube, Rumble, and Gettr.