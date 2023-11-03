Lawless Radical Letitia James Is ALL SMILES as President Trump’s Children are Called in to Testify in Their Father’s Show Trial

Letitia James was all smiles this week as President Trump’s sons are now being harassed by the court in her lawless attempt to destroy the Trump Family business and fortune.

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump were both forced to testify in New York State’s lawfare suit against the Trump family where there are no victims except the Trump family members who are forced to participate in this leftist charade.

James is out to destroy not just the father but his sons. There is something truly wicked about this woman and the people who support her.

Look at this woman grin from ear-to-ear as she abuses Trump’s sons. It’s like something you’d see take place in a 20th century Marxist regime.

In October 2022 Letitia James announced a new lawsuit against Trump and his family.

AG James has been investigating whether the Trump Organization inflated values of some of its properties. She did not find any evidence so she made the numbers up. This is how they do it in any third world regime.

“Today, I filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump for engaging in years of financial fraud to enrich himself, his family, and the Trump Organization.” Letitia James said on September 21, 2022.

Letitia James said her office is hoping to:

Make Trump pay $250 million.

Ban the Trumps from running NY businesses for good.

Ban Trump and Trump Org from buying commercial real estate in NY for 5 yrs.

We’re making a criminal referral to the US Department of Justice

Letitia James later asked Judge Arthur Engoron to bar Trump from moving his businesses to a new holding company he formed in Delaware last month called “Trump Organization II LLC.”

In November 2018 after her election as Attorney General of New York, Letitia James immediately began cursing and threatening President Donald Trump.

Joseph Stalin’s henchman Lavrently once famously said, “Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime.”

That famous Marxist quote perfectly defines Letitia James and today’s Democrat party.

