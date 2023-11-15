JUST IN: Vegas Police Arrest 8 Teenagers Over Beating Death of White High School Student Jonathan Lewis

Vegas police arrested 8 of the 10 black teenagers who now face murder charges in the beating death of white high school student Jonathan Lewis.

17-year-old Las Vegas native, Jonathan Lewis Jr., died following a few days after a vicious attack by a group of 15 thugs near Rancho High School earlier this month.

According to Lewis Sr., the confrontation began when his son stood up for a smaller friend, leading to an escalated attack by multiple assailants.

“Jonathan stood up for one of his smaller friends,” the victim’s father Lewis Sr. said.

“A couple (of people) attacked him, and they weren’t able to hurt him enough, and they all attacked him at once,” he said.

Excerpt from the Las Vegas Review-Journal:

Las Vegas police have arrested eight juveniles and are attempting to identify two more in the beating death of a 17-year-old Rancho High School student. The Metropolitan Police Department provided an update about the Nov. 1 beating and subsequent death of Jonathan Lewis Jr. at a 4:30 p.m. news conference Tuesday. The Clark County coroner’s office Tuesday afternoon officially identified Jonathan Lewis Jr., 17, as the person killed and said he died from complications of multiple blunt force injuries and ruled his death a homicide. Police said that the eight juveniles between 13 and 17 years of age were arrested Tuesday morning by a team of several Las Vegas Valley law enforcement agencies and that nine search warrants had been executed across the valley. Clothing worn by individuals suspected of being involved in the fatal beating were secured during the searches. The eight, who have not been named because they are juveniles, have been booked into Clark County Juvenile Hall with the expectation that procedures will be followed in an effort to try them as adults.

Las Vegas police held a press conference on the arrest of the 8 juveniles.

