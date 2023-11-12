SHOCK VIDEO: White High School Student Severely Beaten and Kicked to Death by 15 Thugs at Las Vegas School After Defending His Friend (VIDEO)

In a brutal episode of violence, a 17-year-old Las Vegas native, Jonathan Lewis Jr., died following a vicious attack by an estimated group of 15 individuals near Rancho High School.

Jonathan Lewis Sr., the victim’s father, confirmed this on Tuesday.

The attack happened on Wednesday, November 1.

“Today at 11:26 am my son was pronounced dead he will always be so loved as his dad I’ll forever hold him in my heart, shine even brighter, love even more and work all my life to bring peace into this world,” Lewis Sr. wrote.

The teenage boy was undergoing treatment at the University Medical Center when he tragically passed away due to his injuries, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

According to Lewis Sr., the confrontation began when his son stood up for a smaller friend, leading to an escalated attack by multiple assailants.

“Jonathan stood up for one of his smaller friends,” Lewis said.

“A couple (of people) attacked him, and they weren’t able to hurt him enough, and they all attacked him at once,” he said.

Despite the severity of the incident, no arrests have been reported.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Jonathan Lewis, a white high school student, has passed away after being beaten to death by 15 thugs at his high school pic.twitter.com/mMs8lcBZEG — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) November 12, 2023

The family is in shock, grappling with the loss of Lewis Jr., whom his father described as a kind, loving, and community-oriented individual, aspiring to pursue art and possibly follow in his grandfather’s footsteps in the military.

“This horrific tragedy is reflective of the divisive, conflict based, uncaring state that our society and humanity is currently facing with how we interact with our community,” Lewis wrote. “Empathy and love are great strength and cowardly violence is pathetic.”

“We denounce violence as a means to sociological conflict and believe being living, caring, respectful, kind, compassion, and caring are the great strength of community and emphasize that those are the values that the warriors of our family teach,” he added.

The Clark County coroner’s office has yet to officially confirm Lewis Jr.’s death, with further details awaited amidst the ongoing police investigation and public outcry over the tragic event.

A fundraising campaign has been launched by Lewis Sr. to support his family, which already raised almost $25,000.

From GoFundMe: