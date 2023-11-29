Just in Time for Election: ‘Charlatan’ Dr. Peter Hotez Now Claims that Experts Are Predicting ‘Disease X’ is Coming Which Will Be ’20 Times’ Worse than COVID-19

Vaccine promoter Dr. Peter Hotez made headlines last June for refusing to debate author, activist, presidential candidate, and attorney Robert Kennedy, Jr. on the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Rather than accept the challenge, Hotez lashed out at both Robert Kennedy Jr. and Joe Rogan, who invited the two to debate the facts on his show.

Hotez refused and smeared Robert Kennedy, Jr. instead. Hotez actually said, “Science is not something that is typically debated.” What a fraud.

Now, the ‘charlatan’ doctor claimed that ‘Disease X’ is coming, which will be worse than COVID-19.

“So I am very worried that we as a nation, haven’t made that commitment to really fully protect the American people,” Hotez told FOX 26.

“We have a likelihood that new pandemic threats that people call them disease x are going to be rising on a regular basis.”

“COVID-19 is just the warm-up act. The next pandemic may not be as severe, but it could be much more severe,” he added.

“Disease X” is a placeholder name that was adopted by the World Health Organization (WHO) in February 2018 on their shortlist of blueprint priority diseases to represent a hypothetical, unknown pathogen that could cause a future epidemic. It is a potential disease that could cause a global pandemic, and scientists are working to identify and prepare for it.

The WHO does not know what Disease X is, or what it could look like, but they are concerned that it could arise at any time.

Livemint reported:

Health experts are sounding the alarm about “Disease X,” a term coined by the World Health Organization. They warn that this potential new pandemic has the capacity to result in 20 times more fatalities than the coronavirus. The COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020 and has tragically claimed the lives of over 2.5 million people worldwide. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Kate Bingham, who served as the chair of the UK’s Vaccine Taskforce from May to December 2020, expressed her belief that Disease X is expected to be considerably more perilous than COVID-19. up to 50 million fatalities. “Let me put it this way: the 1918-19 flu pandemic killed at least 50 million people worldwide, twice as many as were killed in World War I. Today, we could expect a similar death toll from one of the many viruses that already exist,” she told the Daily Mail. In response to Disease X, Bingham asserted, “the world will have to prepare for mass vaccination drives and deliver the doses in record time.” She disclosed that while scientists have identified 25 virus families encompassing thousands of individual viruses, she holds the view that there are millions of viruses yet to be discovered, and these have the potential to evolve into pandemics.

Meanwhile, an unexplained pneumonia-like sickness is reportedly swiftly spreading through schools in China, leading to a surge of hospitalizations of children.

Over the past few weeks, numerous schools in China, predominantly in Beijing and Liaoning province, have reported a rapid increase in children presenting with severe symptoms. These symptoms, including high fever and lung inflammation, are eerily similar to those of pneumonia, Daily Mail reported.

However, what sets this illness apart is the lack of common respiratory symptoms like coughing. This unique symptom profile has led health professionals to label this as an “undiagnosed pneumonia.”

Note that this peculiar symptomatology has reportedly baffled health professionals, who are struggling to categorize and understand this new illness.

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that it has requested information from China regarding the increase in cases of respiratory diseases and clusters of pneumonia among children.

How convenient. Just in time for the election.