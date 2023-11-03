BREAKING NOW: Rep. James Comer Tells Lou Dobbs the Bidens Will be Subpoenaed in Coming Days (AUDIO)

In a recent interview with Lou Dobbs on The Great America Show, Chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, James Comer, made a significant announcement regarding the investigation into Joe Biden’s financial dealings.

Rep. James Comer said ‘it’s a matter of days’ before the Bidens’ are served.

Comer stated during the interview that the House Oversight Committee has already subpoenaed Hunter Biden’s bank records, which have provided direct evidence that Joe Biden himself benefited financially from his family’s operations. Although the process has been arduous due to the large number of bank accounts associated with shell companies linked to the Biden crime family.

“We’ve subpoenaed his bank records and we’ve gotten almost all the bank records in and during the process of giving us more. It’s been a long process because Lou he has so many bank accounts, he would have one shell company with a dozen bank accounts, which shows you your business guy. Lou, I grew up watching you on CNN and other business shows. Hey, this is a legitimate business. This is a scam. They had different accounts. They laundered money,” said Comer.

On Wednesday, The Gateway Pundit reported that the Oversight Committee released damning information on how Joe Biden received $40,000 in laundered China money.

BREAKING We’ve followed the money and identified how Joe Biden received $40,000 in laundered China money.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported, the Committee also drew attention to another payment of $200,000 from James Biden to Joe Biden, which came from Americore, a now-defunct healthcare company.

The House Oversight Committee has no IRS records or loan documents confirming the $200,000 check Jim Biden wrote to his brother Joe Biden in 2018 was a ‘loan repayment.’

House Oversight Chairman James Comer is now demanding IRS records and applicable loan documents proving Joe Biden loaned his brother James money.

Jim Biden wrote the check to Joe Biden as a so-called “loan repayment.” Does Joe Biden have documents proving he lent his brother such a large sum of money? “What were the terms?” Comer asked.

In 2018, James Biden received $600,000 in loans from, Americore—a financially distressed and failing rural hospital operator. According to bankruptcy court documents, James Biden received these loans “based upon representations that his last name, ‘Biden,’ could ‘open doors’… pic.twitter.com/Am7K4d4mzL — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 24, 2023

With the bank records in their possession, the Oversight Committee is now inching closer to bringing in the Bidens for questioning, and Comer believes that it will only be a matter of days until the Bidens are served with subpoenas.

“Because we got these bank accounts, then we’re very close to bringing in the Biden. I would say it’s a matter of days before they get served,” said Comer.

“We needed to have the bank records because now if we didn’t have those bank records, we couldn’t say. Jim Biden, what is this, $200,000 check to your brother, Joe Biden? No one knew about that. Can we got the bank record. So we built up a case. And I think that we just about got enough bank records to where we can bring them in and ask them specific questions with specific hard evidence in the form of bank statements,” Comer added.

Highlights from the Lou Dobbs interview:

Comer says new speaker Mike Johnson was on the Judiciary Committee which is focused on the weaponization of government and on the cover-up. Oversight is focused on the crimes both committees working hand-in-hand because it’s not just an investigation of Biden crimes, it’s an investigation of the crimes and the cover-up. Now as speaker, Comer says Johnson said early on he was interested in holding the Biden’s accountable. He’s added much need energy to the investigation. Comer believes he has already made the case against Joe Biden long before they found the last two checks issued to the president. Now they have direct evidence that he benefited financially from his family operations. Comer says they uncover evidence weekly and will continue digging until the speaker is ready to take it to the next level and gives him the green light. Comer says he’s ready to move forward. Once Comer’s case goes to impeachment, it will leave the Oversight Committee and move to Judiciary. Once Comer's Oversight impeachment inquiry obtained Jim Biden's personal banking records, they were able to show Direct payments to Joe Biden. They have subpoenaed Hunter's bank records and Comer says they have almost all of them but it's been a long process because he has so many bank accounts. He would have one shell company with a dozen bank accounts. This isn't a legitimate business. It's a scam. They laundered money. Because they have these banks records in, they've very close to bringing in the Bidens…Comer says it's a matter of days until they get served. No one knew about Jim Biden's $200k payment to Joe until they obtained his bank records. The level of arrogance and entitlement by the Biden family knows no bounds. They believe with all their heart that they’re entitled to receive millions of dollars from our adversaries around the world just because they’re Bidens and they don’t believe the law applies to them. The IRS whistleblower said they knew the president’s son committed money laundering crimes, tax evasion crimes and wire fraud crimes but they were told to drop the investigation. So was the FBI whistleblower and DOJ people. They all knew crimes were committed. They were all told they can’t touch the Bidens. Gannett newspapers have yet to report on two checks showing direct payments to Joe Biden but they are writing about poor Hunter who spent $30 million on drugs, prostitutes, expensive hotel rooms and expensive cars. He’s had such a difficult life so they’ll overlook all his crimes. Trump is on trial accused of getting favorable loans that were all paid back. Comer says they’ve found more than $5million dollars in loans to the Bidens that they never paid a penny in interest or even the principal back. That’s a pretty favorable loan. The National archives have identified 82,000 emails with Joe Biden alias. Comer asked for all 82,00. They have turned over only 14 to the Oversight committee. Comer asks what is Joe hiding? And when NARA turned the 14 emails over, they released them to Politico and MSNBC at the samae time. They were caught working with the media to create a narrative. Who would have thought the National archives were part of the deep state, but they are. Almost every agency in Washington, D.C. Has been infiltrated by liberal activists. We need fundamental reform with these government employees, career employees. It has to start with a new president going in on day one with a plan to get rid of these deep state actors. The Biden pattern was simple. They would find bad people in bad countries that needed help. They would meet Joe Biden thru his son. Then Joe would disappear to claim plausible deniability. Then the family would start getting payments from foreign nationals. It was an influence peddling scheme where Joe would meet every single person who sent the family money. They would run the money thru a series of companies to disguise the source of the payment and deceive the federal government to avoid paying taxes. Comer assumes every text he’s sending out, someone else is reading. We have a government, especially the intel community, that abuses their power. Comer doesn’t think the government is covering for the Bidens because they like them. It’s because they fear Donald Trump and he will spend every ounce of his energy draining the swamp and getting ride of the deep state. They’re all about self-preservation. He believes the government is watching everything they do. They’re even conspiring with media to create hit pieces on him and his committee. One network is creating one saying Comer and Jim Jordan don’t get along. Comer says they get along great and are working closer than any two members in Congress ever before. It’s the White House and the DNC that set the narrative along with deep state actors in government agencies. Comer says he, Jordan and speaker Johnson all agree they want to hold all of these bad actors accountable and that includes the Biden family.

You can listen to the full interview here: