And Just Like That… Out of the Blue, Trump Weighs in on Bill Maher’s Show and SCORCHES Hillary Clinton

This weekend Donna Brazile, the DNC Chair who famously leaked debate questions to Hillary Clinton in 2016 and was later fired, went on with Bill Maher on HBO.

During her appearance on Real Time, Brazile took a swipe at Vivek Ramaswamy, saying he should ‘go home.’

ABC News contributor Donna Brazile continually mispronounced @VivekGRamaswamy on Real Time last night. Bill Maher: “I feel like there’s a little racism there.” pic.twitter.com/Hyx2RvwQ00 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 18, 2023

Bill Maher and Brazile also attacked Dementia Joe.

The hypocrisy is glaring! Donna Brazile belittles Vivek Ramaswamy, an American-born citizen, suggesting he ‘return home’ to India. This is the true face of left-wing elitism, casually racist while pretending to champion diversity. Pathetic display of double standards! pic.twitter.com/YiqNtwhie8 — Frank (@FrankChronicles) November 19, 2023

Then, like a surprise ending to a boring movie, President Trump jumped in and scorched Bill Maher, Donna Brazile, AND Hillary Clinton.

How glorious!