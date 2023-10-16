DC Judge Tim Kelly Rejects Owen Shroyer’s Appeal – Infowars Host Must Enter Prison on Oct. 24 for Speech Crimes

Infowars reporter and War Room host Owen Shroyer was sentenced to 60 DAYS IN PRISON back in September in a DC kangaroo court for his actions on January 6, 2020 and before.

Owen stood outside the Capitol on January 6th and warned Trump supporters not to go inside the building.

Owen also frequently spoke out against the stolen 2020 election.

DOJ prosecutors sought prison time against Owen for his speech crimes and of course the DC Judge agreed.!

Judge Tim Kelly sentenced Owen to to 60 DAYS IN PRISON in September!

Owen Shroyer pleaded guilty in June to a single Class A Misdemeanor of Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds on January 6, 2021.

He was initially charged in August 2021 — eight months after remaining outside the US Capitol on January 6 and warning Trump supporters to not enter the Capitol along with Alex Jones.

After nearly two years of fighting charges related to his presence outside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, Owen made the decision to plead guilty to a lesser charge.

Shroyer allowed the government to review his social media accounts — likely looking for any scrap of incriminating wrong-think they could find.

Owen stood outside the US Capitol. Owen and Alex Jones warned people about going inside the Capitol. They knew it was a setup.

Instead of being awarded medals for their actions that day, the regime arrested Owen months later on bogus charges. After all, he IS a Trump supporter.

On Friday, October 13, DC Judge Tim Kelly denied Owen Shroyer’s appeal.

Owen will be required to turn himself in on October 24th – in 8 days!

Another Jan 6 defendant sought to delay reporting to prison. INFOWARS host Jon Shroyer wanted to remain free pending appeal for his role in Capitol breach Judge rejected Shroyer's request: https://t.co/ziWmOhXYPA https://t.co/rAB3nPJ6Nm — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) October 16, 2023

Here is Owen’s previous reply to the DOJ tyranny.