JUST IN: Fani Willis Asks Georgia Judge to Set Trump’s Trial 3 Months Before 2024 Election

Georgia prosecutors on Friday asked a judge to set Trump’s trial for August 5, 2024 – a few weeks before the Republican National Convention and 3 months before the 2024 election.

Fulton County DA Fani Willis’s prosecutors cited Trump’s other DC and Florida trials scheduled for March and May as the reason to begin the Georgia trial in August.

“The State requests that this Court schedule the remaining Defendants for a Final Plea hearing date of Friday, June 21, 2024, and to begin trial on Monday, August 5, 2024. This proposed trial date balances potential delays from Defendant Trump’s other criminal trials in sister sovereigns and the other Defendants’ constitutional speedy trial rights,” Georgia prosecutors wrote in a motion reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

Currently, Defendant Trump is set for trial in the District of Columbia on March 4, 2024, and the Southern District of Florida on May 20, 2024. A start date of August 5, 2024, is therefore unlikely to be subject to delay or interference from these other trials. Additionally, setting trial to begin on August 5, 2024, would begin trial within one year of August 14, 2023, the date of indictment, and would show deference for each Defendant’s constitutional speedy trial rights. The August 5, 2024, trial date would balance these two scheduling concerns,” they wrote.

Fani Willis hit President Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election. A Fulton County grand jury in August returned a 41-count indictment which included RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump.

Fani Willis criminalized the First Amendment and likely coordinated with officials in Washington.

Willis began her investigation into Trump in February 2021 yet she waited until the 2024 election season was in full swing to charge the former president and current leading GOP candidate.

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan

“The timing of this prosecution reinforces concerns about your motivation. In February 2021, news outlets reported that you directed your office to open an investigation into President Trump.”

“Indeed, sometime on or around February 11, 2021, your office purportedly sent a letter to several Republican officials in Georgia, requesting that they preserve documents relating to a “matter . . . of high priority” that your office was investigating. Yet, you did not bring charges until two-and-a-half years later, at a time when the campaign for the Republican presidential nomination is in full swing,” Jordan wrote in the letter reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

In August former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich told Charlie Kirk a reliable source told him Fulton County DA Fani Willis got a phone call from DC on Friday demanding she indict Trump on Monday to cover up for the Weiss-Hunter Biden “screw up.”

Newt Gingrich said the (unidentified) person who called Fani Willis demanded she bring the grand jurors in on Monday afternoon and indict Trump later that evening.

“I am told by a reliable source that Friday evening that somebody from Washington called the District Attorney from Atlanta and said ‘you have to indict on Monday – we have to cover up all the mistakes we just made with Weiss,’ and she said apparently, ‘my jurors aren’t coming back until Tuesday,’ and they said ‘you didn’t hear me, you have to indict on Monday,’ and she said, ‘They’re not going to be here before noon…this means it’s going to be 8 or 9 or 10 o’clock at night!’” Newt told Charlie Kirk.