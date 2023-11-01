JUST IN: Brazilian Court Hits Bolsonaro with Another Ineligibility Hammer

by Fernando de Castro in Brazil

Brazil — In a fresh blow to Brazil’s sole conservative candidate, the Superior Electoral Court imposed a new penalty of ineligibility on former conservative president Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday, October 31.

The majority of justices accused Bolsonaro of political power abuse by using the official celebrations of Brazil’s Bicentennial of Independence on September 7, 2022, for electoral purposes.

The crux of the debate revolves around whether Bolsonaro intentionally merged the official Bicentennial celebrations with his campaign activities. In addition to political and economic power abuse, the former president also faced allegations of violating legislation, such as the use of public assets in his campaign.

Ministers Benedito Gonçalves, Floriano Marques, André Ramos Tavares, and Cármen Lúcia voted against Bolsonaro.

Jair Bolsonaro had already been convicted in June of this year for political power abuse and improper use of media in another case, leading the court to declare him ineligible for eight years until 2030.

Bolsonaro’s defense has already appealed to the Supreme Federal Court against the initial conviction. They now must prepare a second round of appeals, which does not suspend the effects of ineligibility during the proceedings.

This latest conviction poses an additional hurdle in Bolsonaro’s attempt to overturn ineligibility through appeals. Furthermore, it underscores the challenges faced by conservative candidates in Latin America and also in the United States today.