By Fernando de Castro in Brazil

Conservative and populist former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had his political rights nullified for 8 years in a trial conducted by the Superior Electoral Court on Friday, the 30th.

Bolsonaro was the target of a weak accusation of power abuse and economic wrongdoing. He was accused of attacking democracy by holding a meeting with ambassadors last year to alert the international community about vulnerabilities in Brazil’s electronic voting system – similar to the system adopted by Dominion Voting Systems.

By 5 votes to 2, the Superior Electoral Court determined the nullification of Jair Bolsonaro’s political rights for a period of 8 years. During this time, he will not be able to participate in the presidential race or any other election in Brazil.

Bolsonaro said this Friday (30), before the majority was announced, that he will appeal the case to the Supreme Federal Court. But his chances of succeeding are minimal, as just like in the Superior Electoral Court, the Supreme Court is composed mostly of ministers appointed by the communist President Lula da Silva, Bolsonaro’s main opponent.

“I did not attack the electoral system, I showed possible flaws and vulnerabilities,” Bolsonaro stated about the case.

Just like Donald Trump, leftists are relying on legal persecution to keep conservatives away from electoral contests and prevent voters from choosing conservative candidates.

Bolsonaro is the first former president of Brazil to lose his political rights without any corruption charges.

And Joe Biden and the CIA worked to oust this democratic leader from office last year.