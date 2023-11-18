January 6th Footage Shows Protestors Peacefully Entering, Leaving and Making Police Smile (VIDEO)

by

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, House Speaker Mike Johnson released the first batch of January 6th footage that is accessible to the general public on the Committee on House Administration website.

Johnson, in a post on X, shared, “To restore America’s trust and faith in their Government, we must have transparency. This is another step towards keeping the promises I made when I was elected to be your Speaker.”

He continued to write, “This website will be updated continuously with thousands of hours of footage.”

As of right now,  Rep. Johnson has released over 90 videos that range anywhere between 20 seconds to 10 minutes long.

Most of the footage shows protestors peacefully walking into the Capitol.

WATCH:

Footage captured by surveillance cameras near the Capitol’s west staircase shows one officer smiling while interacting with protesters.

Some protesters even gave the same officer a friendly tap on the shoulder.

LOOK:

At one point, officers were seen even shaking hands with the protesters.

When protesters left the Capitol, they walked out peacefully too.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.