January 6th Footage Shows Protestors Peacefully Entering, Leaving and Making Police Smile (VIDEO)

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, House Speaker Mike Johnson released the first batch of January 6th footage that is accessible to the general public on the Committee on House Administration website.

Johnson, in a post on X, shared, “To restore America’s trust and faith in their Government, we must have transparency. This is another step towards keeping the promises I made when I was elected to be your Speaker.”

He continued to write, “This website will be updated continuously with thousands of hours of footage.”

As of right now, Rep. Johnson has released over 90 videos that range anywhere between 20 seconds to 10 minutes long.

Most of the footage shows protestors peacefully walking into the Capitol.

WATCH:

Literally every BLM and Palestinian protest has been more violent and dangerous than the three-hour tour of the Capitol that patriots were given on January 6. pic.twitter.com/vdxGBnKJCP — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 17, 2023

Footage captured by surveillance cameras near the Capitol’s west staircase shows one officer smiling while interacting with protesters.

Some protesters even gave the same officer a friendly tap on the shoulder.

LOOK:

WATCH: New J6 Video Shows Protesters Peacefully Interacting With Police and Even Making Them Smile @gatewaypundit pic.twitter.com/cfyLi90kFN — Anthony Scott (@AnthonyScottTGP) November 17, 2023

Still trying to see the violence inside the Capitol Building. Still looking hard. pic.twitter.com/LRyoD2UH0n — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) November 17, 2023

At one point, officers were seen even shaking hands with the protesters.

Capitol officers were giving handshakes to the patriots walking peacefully through the Capitol on January 6th. pic.twitter.com/GZmhhx3psJ — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 17, 2023

When protesters left the Capitol, they walked out peacefully too.

WATCH: