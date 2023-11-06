Jon Voight Calls Out Daughter Angelina Jolie On Her Criticism Of Israel: “I’m Very Disappointed that My Daughter – Has No Understanding of God’s Honor.” (VIDEO)

Jon Voight, who is a devoted Trump supporter and conservative, called out his daughter Angelina Jolie on Saturday over her criticism of Israel.

He defended Israel’s action to defend themselves from the terrorist attacks that were waged against them. Voight also was critical of his daughter and said: “I am very disappointed that my daughter, like so many, has no understanding of God’s honor, God’s truths.”

He said that Israel had the right to protect their people and land because of all of the innocent lives that were taken by Hamas Terrorists.

The Post Millennial reported:

On Saturday, American actor Jon Voight defended Israel and criticized his daughter, Angelina Jolie, for condemning the country’s response to the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack. In a video posted to Instagram, Voight said, “I am very disappointed that my daughter, like so many, has no understanding of God’s honor, God’s truths.” “This is about destroying the history of God’s land, the Holy Land, the land of the Jews, This is justice for God’s children of the holy land,” he continued. “The Israeli army must protect thy soil, thy people. This is war. It’s not going to be what the left thinks, it can’t be civil now.”

He went on to say that the Palestinian terrorists want to wipe out Jews and Christians. Voight also explained that Palestinians have been given a lot of money and instead of helping their people, they used it for weapons to commit terrorist acts.

He was critical of Jolie referring to Gaza as an “open-air prison. She also said: “This is the deliberate bombing of a trapped population who have nowhere to flee.”

She had served as a goodwill ambassador for the UN for many years and had worked with many refugees. Although her past work is noble, she appears to be misguided in her thoughts toward Israel. Perhaps a little wisdom from Dad is what she should take to heart.

Watch:

Jon Voight has been a defender of liberty and conservatism for many years. The Gateway Pundit recently reported him calling out the Biden Regime as a “corrupt mob.”