Jon Voight Uncorks on Biden: ‘This is Now a War Against All of Us’

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

This article originally appeared on WND.com

‘The administration is a corrupt mob. This is a horror’

Actor Jon Voight has issued a warning to America, more than a year before the next presidential election but just as Democrats have unleashed their full battery of weapons against President Donald Trump.

“What are we to do…. This is now a war, a war against all of us,” he said. “The Biden administration is a corrupt mob and the Obama administration fuels the cycle.”

He continued, “Let me warn you all that this corrupt behavior against President Trump is the most disgusting scheme to try and keep him down. This is a horror.

“This system now allows criminals to steal from department stores and all they say is to watch and not do anything and this is ok, to sit and allow these monsters to destroy hard-working designers and retailers, my God.

“My fellow Americans this is a civil war, and this is the time we must stand for truths. If we don’t see this, you, your children, your grandchildren, sisters, brothers will all pay the price for this default. my God. Let us not beg, let us not steal, but allow God’s truths to be yours and mine. Let us not hide our pride. but allow God’s greatest truths to show the way. We must stand up for truths we lost, stand up for the gift that was given to all, the freedom that the American dream stood for. If we allow deceit against President Trump and allow this lie to win, we will all regret this.”

Jon Voight: “This is now a war. A war against all of us. The Biden administration is a corrupt mob. This is a horror.” pic.twitter.com/JeLk66CYad — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 29, 2023

He said, “My only wish is that all can find the truth that President Trump is a man who wants to save America, the dream the freedom. Let us not allow the manipulation of this government to destroy this land, our purpose, our love our light.”

“Allow the truth to remind us all that we are a nation that has been free and now our freedom is being taken away with lies and greed. Stand up now for the only truths that can save us…”

Democrats, in fact, long have made their highest priority to prevent President Trump from being president again. During the 2020 election, there were significant undue influences on the election that probably gave the White House to Joe Biden.

Those would be the FBI’s interference in the election when it told media outlets to suppress accurate reporting about the Biden family’s international business schemes. It falsely claimed the evidence was Russian disinformation. Then there was the undue influence from the $400 million plus Mark Zuckerberg handed out to mostly local elections officials who often used it to recruit votes from Democrat districts.

In office, ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi orchestrated two failed impeach-and-remove campaigns against Trump, and after he left office, Democrat prosecutors have assembled multiple cases against him.

They include business counts that would be misdemeanors except prosecutors say they somehow became felonies and claims about his possession of documents from his presidency.