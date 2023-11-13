Joe Biden Calls Kamala “President Harris” Again (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday welcomed the Vegas Golden Knights to the White House to celebrate their 2023 Stanley Cup victory.

The Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers last season.

Biden struggled through his remarks as he honored the Stanley Cup champs.

Things got awkward after Biden went off-script.

“Don’t get the Philadelphia Eagles to leave and go because I’ll get divorced if that happens. I married a Philly girl and it’s a long story,” Biden said to laughter.

At one point Joe Biden called Kamala Harris, who was in attendance, “President Harris.”

“President Harris is here to make sure we do this the right way,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Biden has referred to Kamala Harris as “president” countless times. He’s completely shot.

In a recent interview, Kamala Harris, the least popular vice president in modern history, signaled that she’s ready to step up to the plate—or rather, the Resolute Desk—if President Biden’s health takes a turn for the worse.

If Biden steps down for health reasons—or if he dies – what can we expect from a Harris presidency?

When asked whether she felt prepared to take on the duties of the presidency, Harris said she was ready.

“First of all, I’m answering your hypothetical, but Joe Biden is going to be fine, so that is not going to come to fruition. But let us also understand that every vice president — every vice president — understands that when they take the oath they must be very clear about the responsibility they may have to take over the job of being president. I am no different,” she said.

God help us.