Kamala Harris Asserts She’s Ready to Assume Presidential Duties if Biden’s Health Takes a Turn for the Worse (VIDEO)

In a recent interview, Kamala Harris, the least popular vice president in modern history, signaled that she’s ready to step up to the plate—or rather, the Resolute Desk—if President Biden’s health takes a turn for the worse.

If Biden steps down for health reasons—or for a much-needed nap—what can we expect from a Harris presidency?

Feeble Joe Biden skipped the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia this year so he sent Kamala Harris there instead.

Kamala Harris, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau all arrived in Jakarta on Tuesday to attend the ASEAN Summit.

Biden is so weak that he can’t even fulfill his duties to meet with world leaders. Kamala Harris has to fill in for him.

Harris sat down for an interview with the Associated Press to discuss foreign policy and the US’s commitment to Southeast Asian nations.

She made no sense whatsoever.

“I feel very strongly about the importance as a general matter of engaging in U.S. policy as it relates to foreign affairs in a way that we pay attention, of course, to the immediate concerns and threats if they exist, but that we also pay attention to 10, 20, 30 years down the line and what we are developing now that will be to the benefit of our country then,” Harris said.

When asked whether she felt prepared to take on the duties of the presidency, Harris said she was ready.

“First of all, I’m answering your hypothetical, but Joe Biden is going to be fine, so that is not going to come to fruition. But let us also understand that every vice president — every vice president — understands that when they take the oath they must be very clear about the responsibility they may have to take over the job of being president. I am no different,” she said.

WATCH:

KAMALA HARRIS: “Let us also understand that every vice president — every vice president — understands that when they take the oath, they must be very clear about the responsibility they may have to take over the job of being president.” pic.twitter.com/JYCOUuP6oR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 6, 2023

In another interview with CBS, Kamala Harris said she is ready to become the commander-in-chief “if necessary.”

“Now, if you win the second term, as you and the President are running to do, he would be 86 at the end of it. The Wall Street Journal had a poll showing two-thirds of Democrats say Joe Biden is too old to run again. Are you prepared to be Commander in Chief?” asked CBS News Margaret Brennan.

“Yes, I am, if necessary,” said Harris.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris, the least popular vice president in modern history, says she’s ready to become commander-in-chief “if necessary” pic.twitter.com/D4O7z8KfqM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 7, 2023

The establishment media appears to be grooming Kamala Harris for the presidency. The Gateway Pundit posted last July that Joe Biden would step down from office after a sudden medical emergency before weak and feckless Republicans muster up the nerve to impeach him.