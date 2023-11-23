JFK Author Reveals the Eerie Incident that Occurred Just One Year Before the President’s Assassination (VIDEO)

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that two key pieces of the Warren Commission report on John F. Kennedy’s assassination were blown up by highly respected authorities. These were the single bullet theory and the idea that alleged assassin Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone.

Now, another credible authority figure on JFK has come forward with shocking information that will raise even more eyebrows.

Stephen F. Knott, author of the book “Coming to Terms with John F. Kennedy, has revealed to FOX News what the network describes as an eerie incident that occurred one year before JFK’s assassination. Knott discovered this new evidence in the archives of the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston where he once worked.

Knott told Fox News he found out that on October 19, 1962, an eagle-eyed witness saw a rifle pointed at JFK from a second story downtown building during an open-vehicle presidential motorcade in Springfield, Illinois. This was at the height of the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Here is how Knott described the shocking news to the network:

The only thing new that I learned was that there had been a previous near miss, let’s say, almost a year earlier at the height of the Cuban Missile Crisis, which would have been a disaster. President Kennedy visited Springfield, Ill., to lay a wreath at the tomb of Abraham Lincoln and then to deliver a political speech. And while he was parading in an open car through downtown Springfield, a police officer spotted a rifle with a scope on it, emerged from a nearby building under which Kennedy’s limousine was going to pass.

WATCH:

Knott then shared more disturbing information: JFK was supposed to take the exact same route on his return. But a vigilant Illinois police officer intervened.

What made it even more frightening was Kennedy was scheduled to return on the exact same route and thankfully, this Illinois police officer spotted it.

Fox News notes that police arrested a 20-year-old man and 16-year-old boy after the officer saw them pointing a .22-caliber rifle. The cops confiscated the firearm along with a box of ammunition but the pair were never charged with a crime.

The pair at the time claimed they just wanted to get a better look at the president but Knott found this strange.

The Secret Service held these two individuals for a time. They insisted that all they wanted to do was to get a better look at the president. And it seems to me kind of odd that you use a rifle scope to do that.

Knott called what happened in Springfield a “missed opportunity” to boost presidential protection practices. But no changes were made seemingly because JFK hated the idea of not being close to his fans.

But no changes were made. And, you know, this is October of 1962. He’s going to be killed in November of 1963. And it’s really, I think, perhaps a missed opportunity where Kennedy’s security could have been enhanced. Now, having said that, it’s also true that President Kennedy never liked the idea of being cut off from the people. Always rejected the idea of putting some sort of bubble top on his limousine. So that’s the only new revelation.

It’s certainly possible better security could have prevented one of the most horrifying incidents in American history. Unless there was a greater conspiracy at work.