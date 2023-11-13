Jack Smith Lashes Out at Trump in ANOTHER Motion Opposing Cameras in Courtroom, Compares Trump to Murderous Terrorists

Dirty Jack Smith is fighting to ban video and audio in Trump’s DC March 2024 trial.

In August Trump was hit with 4 counts in Jack Smith’s January 6 case up in DC: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

A group of media organizations referred to as “Media Coalition” applied to “record and telecast” the DC trial.

Jack Smith in a filing earlier this month argued that audio and video should be banned. He knows he doesn’t have a case.

The special counsel is nothing more than a hired gun. He doesn’t want the public to hear his prosecutors argue in court because he knows his case can’t stand up to public scrutiny.

Trump’s lawyers said they would be okay with cameras in the courtroom.

In a Friday night filing, President Trump’s lawyers told the DC court that they want the January 6 show trial “fully televised.”

“President Trump absolutely agrees, and in fact demands, that these proceedings should be fully televised,” Trump’s attorneys wrote in a filing on Friday, CNN reported.

Jack Smith threw another temper tantrum in a motion opposing cameras in the courtroom. He compared Trump to the Tsarnaev brothers, the terrorists who murdered Americans at a Boston Marathon more than a decade ago.

The special counsel also claimed Trump wanted to create a “carnival atmosphere.”

Trump wants “to create a carnival atmosphere from which he hopes to profit by distracting, like many fraud defendants try to do, from the charges against him,” Smith’s team said, according to NBC News. “As the Court has already observed in proceedings in the defendant’s criminal trial, the defendant and his counsel will, if permitted, design their in-court statements instead to wage a public relations campaign.”

Trump “ignores that high-profile federal criminal trials have long proceeded in accordance with the broadcast prohibition under the rules—and that they have garnered significant and detailed media coverage of courtroom proceedings nonetheless,” the outlet reported.

“This has remained true in the context of trials related to the January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol, including on seditious conspiracy charges,” Smith’s prosecutors wrote.

“This is a flat-out lie. Aside from a few high-profile trials covered by DC-based corporate news reporters, most of the court proceedings for J6ers have been ignored by press. And “minute-by-minute” reporting is in the eye of the reporter, not what the public can hear firsthand.” reporter Julie Kelly said.