Dirty Jack Smith Fights to Keep Cameras Out of Trump DC Trial

Dirty Jack Smith is fighting to ban video and audio in Trump’s DC March 2024 trial.

In August Trump was hit with 4 counts in Jack Smith’s January 6 case up in DC: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

A group of media organizations referred to as “Media Coalition” applied to “record and telecast” the DC trial.

Jack Smith in a Friday filing argued that audio and video should be banned. He knows he doesn’t have a case.

Special Counsel Jack Smith fighting against video and audio access to Trump's March 2024 trial in DC. This is absurd bc the DC court of appeals provides audio access to oral arguments. At the very least, chief judge of DC district court should allow audio feed. pic.twitter.com/0pUJkQLxyV — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) November 4, 2023

The special counsel is nothing more than a hired gun. He doesn’t want the public to hear his prosecutors argue in court because he knows his case can’t stand up to public scrutiny.

Trump’s lawyers said they would be okay with cameras in the courtroom.

The Hill reported: