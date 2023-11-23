It’s Not Just the US Government – Moderna Is Also Spying on You

In a significant legal development, a vaccine victim who suffered severe nerve damage after receiving a COVID-19 shot, along with four other individuals with confirmed or suspected vaccine injuries, filed a lawsuit against Joe Biden and his administration back in May, Epoch Times reported.

The lawsuit was filed in southern Texas.

Aside from Biden, defendants include his top adviser Rob Flaherty, White House communications secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the Department of Homeland Security, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, and others.

The plaintiffs alleged that the Biden regime violated their rights to free speech and peaceful assembly by pressuring big tech to crack down on individuals sharing their adverse reactions following COVID-19 vaccinations.

They plaintiffs claimed that the defendants have resorted to threats, pressure, inducement, and coercion to suppress their voices.

In August last year, The Gateway Pundit joined the Missouri-Louisiana lawsuit against the Biden administration in their efforts to censor, block, remove, and shadow-ban opinions and facts that ran up against their opinions and alleged ‘truths’.

The Missouri-Louisiana lawsuit is likely heading to the Supreme Court.

We have known for years now that Big Pharma was working with the government to censor opponents to their vaccine agenda.

Now, a new report by Unherd.com found that Moderna has been spying on Americans and shutting down discourse with the help of Big Tech and the US government.

Moderna is monitoring a massive range of mainstream media and independent media to shut down anything that might undermine vaccine policy and Big Pharma propaganda.

Moderna is even using Talkwalker artificial intelligence to monitor vaccine-related conversations across 150 million websites in nearly 200 countries.

Moderna is spying on you.

Unherd.com reported: