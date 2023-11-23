It’s Not Just the US Government – Moderna Is Also Spying on You

by
The above still is from ESPN's "Moderna Shot of the Day" segment.
The above still is from ESPN’s “Moderna Shot of the Day” segment. (@FreeThinkerFit / X video screen shot)

In a significant legal development, a vaccine victim who suffered severe nerve damage after receiving a COVID-19 shot, along with four other individuals with confirmed or suspected vaccine injuries, filed a lawsuit against Joe Biden and his administration back in May, Epoch Times reported.

The lawsuit was filed in southern Texas.

Aside from Biden, defendants include his top adviser Rob Flaherty, White House communications secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the Department of Homeland Security, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, and others.

The plaintiffs alleged that the Biden regime violated their rights to free speech and peaceful assembly by pressuring big tech to crack down on individuals sharing their adverse reactions following COVID-19 vaccinations.
They plaintiffs claimed that the defendants have resorted to threats, pressure, inducement, and coercion to suppress their voices.
In August last year, The Gateway Pundit joined the Missouri-Louisiana lawsuit against the Biden administration in their efforts to censor, block, remove, and shadow-ban opinions and facts that ran up against their opinions and alleged ‘truths’.
The Missouri-Louisiana lawsuit is likely heading to the Supreme Court.
We have known for years now that Big Pharma was working with the government to censor opponents to their vaccine agenda.
Now, a new report by Unherd.com found that Moderna has been spying on Americans and shutting down discourse with the help of Big Tech and the US government.
Moderna is monitoring a massive range of mainstream media and independent media to shut down anything that might undermine vaccine policy and Big Pharma propaganda.
Moderna is even using Talkwalker artificial intelligence to monitor vaccine-related conversations across 150 million websites in nearly 200 countries.
Moderna is spying on you.

Unherd.com reported:

The most important thing for Moderna is that people keep having their jabs. Smart ads are part of that. But more important is to push back aggressively against any prevailing anti-vax narrative and engage where possible in any discussions around vaccine policy. That’s where the Moderna disinformation department comes in.

Behind the scenes, the marketing arm of the company has been working with former law enforcement officials and public health officials to monitor and influence vaccine policy. Key to this is a drug industry-funded NGO called Public Good Projects. According to documents we have seen, PGP works closely with social media platforms, government agencies and news websites to confront the “root cause of vaccine hesitancy” by rapidly identifying and “shutting down misinformation”. A network of 45,000 healthcare professionals are given talking points “and advice on how to respond when vaccine misinformation goes mainstream”, according to an email from Moderna.

Moderna’s disinformation arm is perpetuating the public discourse wars that have been raging since early in the pandemic, aimed at shutting down anything that might undermine Covid-19-related policies, including lockdowns and efforts to encourage mass vaccinations. These documents provide a new window into the process that has roiled speech debates over the last three years.

With PGP, Moderna is monitoring a huge range of mainstream outlets, as well as unconventional ones, such as the Steam online gaming community and Medium. Meanwhile, Moderna also retains Talkwalker which uses its “Blue Silk” artificial intelligence to monitor vaccine-related conversations across 150 million websites in nearly 200 countries. Discussions around “competitor” issues, including discussions of Pfizer are flagged as well as vaccine hesitancy.

Their monitoring team includes Moderna’s global intelligence division, which is run by Nikki Rutman, who spent nearly 20 years as an analyst with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Rutman was working from the FBI’s Boston office during the COVID-19 effort known as “Operation Warp Speed”, which involved the FBI conducting weekly cybersecurity meetings with the Boston headquartered Moderna. She is among many former law enforcement agents now with the vaccine maker. The involvement of former law enforcement reflects a wider trend in the misinformation-space, as the Department of Homeland Security and FBI have increasingly leaned on social media platforms to shape content decisions as a national security issue.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.