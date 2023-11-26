Irish Parliament Protected by Ring of Steel Following Stabbing of 5 Including 3 Innocent Children by Algerian Migrant

Irish government officials erected a ring of steel around parliament following stabbing of three children by Algerian migrant.

Five people, including children, were stabbed near a school in Dublin, Ireland, on Thursday by a suspect whose identity has not yet been released.

Three children and two adults were taken to a nearby hospital with stab wounds. Their condition is unknown.

There are reports that the perpetrator is an Algerian immigrant.

Riots broke out in Dublin later that night after news spread that the perpetrator was an Algerian migrant.

Rioters torched a Holiday Inn that was reportedly housing hundreds of illegal migrants in the city.

A young girl was sent home from the hospital on Sunday.

The Irish Parliament built a wall around their building to protect the ruling elites from the people.

The Algerian migrant reportedly lived in Ireland for years before the vicious attack.

The regime and their media are more worried about the angry countrymen than they are about the vicious stabbing of children.
And they wonder why people hate the media?

