Five people, including children, were stabbed near a school in Dublin, Ireland, on Thursday by a suspect whose identity has not yet been released.

Three children and two adults were taken to a nearby hospital with stab wounds. Their condition is unknown.

There are reports that the perpetrator is an Algerian immigrant.

Riots broke out in Dublin later that night after news spread that the perpetrator was an Algerian migrant.

Rioters torched a Holiday Inn that was reportedly housing hundreds of illegal migrants in the city.

A young girl was sent home from the hospital on Sunday.

BREAKING: Another child involved in the stabbing attack by an Algerian migrant outside a school in Dublin on Thursday has left the hospital A 6-year-old girl, who had head injuries, has now been discharged. A boy, 5, was discharged on Friday A 5-year-old girl remains in a… pic.twitter.com/x520nMlmyJ — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) November 26, 2023

The Irish Parliament built a wall around their building to protect the ruling elites from the people.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has visited officers at the Irish Parliament where steel fencing has been erected following rioting in Dublin on Thursday night. Water cannon is among the tactics available if there is a repeat of violent scenes tonight. pic.twitter.com/FHTHRUr9iD — Rebecca Black (@RBlackPA) November 25, 2023

The Algerian migrant reportedly lived in Ireland for years before the vicious attack.

5 year-old girl who was seriously injured in a knife attack involving an Algerian man that sparked far-right riots in Dublin is from a migrant background#DublinCityhttps://t.co/zpAMnpTffh — Billy Linehan (@BillyLinehan) November 26, 2023

