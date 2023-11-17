Iran Uses Hamas-Israel War to Launch “Execution Spree” Killing 107 Anti-Regime Activists As Biden Gifts Them Another $10 Billion

Joe Biden seems intent on keeping the mullahs of Iran well funded proving the means to continue their assaults on the world and on their own people.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Tuesday that the Biden administration extended a sanctions waiver allowing Iran to collect another $10 billion in funds.

Biden has now gifted the Iranian regime with $80 billion since entering the White House.

When not using focusing their time, and their increasingly flush coffers, on fomenting violence across the globe, the brutal regime is stepping up executions of anti-regime activists while the world is distracted by the Hamas-Israel war.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran reports on the execution spree:

On Wednesday, November 15, 2023, as the United Nations General Assembly’s Third Committee was considering a resolution condemning the systematic and widespread violation of human rights in Iran, the henchmen of the Iranian regime executed six prisoners, including a Baluch woman named Zarkhatoon Mazarzehi. She was hanged along with two other prisoners, one of whom was also Baluch, in the Kerman prison. Another prisoner, Bagher Mohammadi Garavand, was hanged along with two other prisoners in the Qezel Hesar prison by the judiciary’s executioners. On Tuesday, November 14, a prisoner named Arman Babazadeh Ayan was hanged in the Salmas prison. On Monday, November 13, in addition to the three prisoners whose executions were announced in the November 13 statement, another prisoner named Seyed Reza Hosseini was hanged in the central prison of Hamadan. The henchmen of the Iranian regime also executed a prisoner in the Salmas prison in October. As a result, the number of executions recorded in the past 24 days has reached 90.

Al-Monitor, an independent news outlet focusing on the Middle East, reports that Iran had executed 114 people since the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel and is committing an “execution spree” for “fabricated crimes,” including charges of “corruption on Earth,” “enmity against God” and “membership in Salafi groups.”

The regime has a renewed focus on Iranians they deem “anti-regime” after tens of thousands took to the streets in 2022 in nationwide protests for the murder of 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini by regime thugs.

Amini died from injuries sustained at the hands of police after her arrest for the “improper” wearing of a hijab.

Iranian men and women protested against the regime’s brutality and paid the price for daring to speak up. Protestors faced being fired on with an AK-47 , the indiscriminately firing on protesters in the street from moving vehicles, the murder of Hadis Najafi , a powerful symbol of the uprisings, the kidnapping, torture, rape and murder of Nika Shakarimi, and a woman being dragged by police and sexually assaulted by a gang of Islamic Republic oppressive forces.

More than 500 protesters were killed and almost 20,000 more were detained.

The mass executions coincide with a UN resolution condemning gross Human Rights violations in Iran.