“I’m Not Gonna Tell You” – Joe Biden Shuts Down Reporter as His Handlers Shoo Away Press (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday held a meeting on his administration’s effort to stop the flow of fentanyl into the United States.

The fentanyl crisis has gotten worse under Joe Biden thanks to his open borders policies and weak position with China.

More than 70,000 Americans die of fentanyl overdoses per year thanks to Joe Biden.

“Mr. President, do you have any sense of how many Americans will be released?” a reporter asked Biden.

Biden and his spokespeople refuse to disclose how many Americans are still being held hostage. NSC spox John Kirby on Monday said he didn’t have an update on the hostages.

Biden refused to answer the reporter. His handlers swooped in and shooed away the press.

“Plenty of time to talk about the hostages. Not now. I’m not gonna tell you,” Biden said as his aides shouted down the press.

WATCH: