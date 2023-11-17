HE’S SHOT: Biden Looks Around Confused as He Stands Next to World Leaders at APEC Summit (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden once again wandered around confused as world leaders looked on.

Biden on Thursday showed up late to the APEC summit in San Francisco with other world leaders.

World leaders sat around and waited for Joe Biden.

Biden ‘jogged’ in as everyone sat around waiting for him to arrive. Why was he so late to his own meeting?

After the working lunch, Joe Biden delivered remarks and participated in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework family photo with other world leaders.

Biden looked around confused as he stood next to other world leaders.

WATCH:

This was embarrassing. Biden is completely shot.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

