Biden ‘Jogs’ in Late to APEC Summit, Struggles to Read Pre-Written Remarks (VIDEO)

by

What a mess!

Joe Biden on Thursday showed up late to the APEC summit in San Francisco with other world leaders.

Biden met with Xi Jinping face-to-face in California on Wednesday for the first time in a year.

World leaders sat around and waited for Joe Biden.

Biden ‘jogged’ in as everyone sat around waiting for him to arrive. Why was he so late to his own meeting?

“Is this on?” Biden asked as he sat down.

WATCH:

Biden struggled to read pre-written remarks.

Another embarrassment on the world stage.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

