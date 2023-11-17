Biden ‘Jogs’ in Late to APEC Summit, Struggles to Read Pre-Written Remarks (VIDEO)

What a mess!

Joe Biden on Thursday showed up late to the APEC summit in San Francisco with other world leaders.

Biden met with Xi Jinping face-to-face in California on Wednesday for the first time in a year.

World leaders sat around and waited for Joe Biden.

Biden ‘jogged’ in as everyone sat around waiting for him to arrive. Why was he so late to his own meeting?

“Is this on?” Biden asked as he sat down.

WATCH:

Biden, late to his own meeting, shows off his VIGOR by half-jogging into the room as every other leader waits on his arrival pic.twitter.com/M8qSfJhRDW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 16, 2023

Biden struggled to read pre-written remarks.

Another embarrassment on the world stage.

WATCH: