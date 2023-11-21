Here We Go: Marxist Governor Hochul Announces New York’s ‘Ministry of Truth’ Initiative for K-12 Students to Combat “Conspiracy Theories, Misinformation, Disinformation and Online Hate” (VIDEO)

Marxist Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul of New York has ramped up efforts to combat online hate speech, criticized as a state-sponsored ‘Ministry of Truth,’ an uncomfortable echo of Orwell’s dystopian surveillance apparatus where the government controls and manipulates information.

At the core of Governor Hochul’s plan is a $3 million allocation to expand the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Unit’s Threat Assessment and Management training to colleges and universities.

“I’m announcing $3 million in additional investment to ensure that every single college campus now has these in the State of New York. So let me be clear. These teams are working to identify violent threats. They’re not looking at your Instagram sunset post or your tweets about your favorite football team. And they’re not here to penalize anyone for their political views,” said Hochul during the press conference.

“They have a simple goal, to find out what’s driving hateful behavior and intervene early before harm is done. And to give people who are being radicalized online an off ramp. They work with mental health professionals, establish reporting systems, so classmates and others can raise red flags and train adults on how to spot the warning signs.”

“We have 36 county-based [threat assessment and management] TAM teams right now. Again, these are the threat assessment and management teams. They’re already tackling over 50 cases now as we speak. But that’s just one strategy to help protect New Yorkers online. We’re building off the success of other initiatives. We already use targeted ads to encourage people to anonymously seek help from trained counselors. We have that going on as we speak,” she added.

Additionally, there’s a push for developing a media literacy toolkit for K-12 public schools to help students and teachers discern misinformation and hate speech online.

“Today I’m directing the Director of the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services to develop media literacy tools for K-12 in our public schools. This will teach students, and even teachers, to help understand how to spot conspiracy theories and misinformation, disinformation, and online hate. Start talking about what we’re seeing out there. Give the teachers the tools they need to help these conversations in school,” Hochul announced.

“And by teaching younger New Yorkers about how to discern between digital fact and digital fiction, we can better inoculate them from hatred and the spread of it and help prepare them for a very fast moving and often confusing world,” she added.

While the Democrat Governor has emphasized that these measures do not infringe on First Amendment rights, critics argue that the line between hate speech and free speech is often blurry. The concern is that such initiatives can lead to overreach and stifle legitimate expressions of opinion or political dissent.

Hochul took additional steps in her campaign against online hate by addressing major social media corporations “calling for increased monitoring of content that could incite violence, and released an informational guide for parents to help start conversations around the destructive impacts of hate and hate speech with young adults upon their returns home during the holiday season.”

The Governor emphasized the increased efforts of the media analysis and social media analysis units in detecting incitements to violence and direct threats.

“Also, we’re very focused on the data we’re collecting from surveillance efforts. What’s being said on social media platforms,” Hochul said during the press conference.

“And we have launched an effort to be able to counter some of the negativity and reach out to people when we see hate speech being spoken about on online platforms. Our media analysis, our social media analysis unit, has ramped up its monitoring of sites to catch incitement to violence; direct threats to others, and all this is in response to our desire, our strong commitment, to ensure that not only do New Yorkers be safe, but they also feel safe because personal security is about everything for them,” she added.

Throughout history, several communist regimes have employed extensive surveillance systems. Notable examples include the Stasi in East Germany and the KGB in the Soviet Union. These organizations were infamous for their widespread networks of informants and advanced surveillance techniques, which they used to monitor virtually every aspect of citizens’ lives. Now, the Democrat Party is the modern Stasi and KGB.