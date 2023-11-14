New York Governor Kathy Hochul Announces ‘Surveillance Efforts’ to Monitor ‘Hate Speech’ on Social Media — Administration to Contact Users (VIDEO)

In an attempt to address the escalating incidents of hate crimes and harassment, New York Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul has announced an intensification of surveillance efforts on Americans targeting hate speech on social media.

Governor Hochul’s administration is directing an additional $2.5 million to the New York State Police for expanding the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force’s (JTFF) reach, particularly in New York City, Albany, Buffalo, and Rochester. This move aims to bolster the State Police’s presence across all investigative groups and areas of the JTTF.

The governor’s initiative, which follows a series of Hamas terror attacks and subsequent rise in Anti-semitic and alleged ‘Islamophobic’ incidents, includes a significant financial boost. Hochul announced a total of $75 million in funding, with $50 million allocated to local law enforcement and $25 million dedicated to security grants.

A questionable aspect of this initiative is the focus on monitoring social media platforms for hate speech. The Governor emphasized the increased efforts of the media analysis and social media analysis units in detecting incitements to violence and direct threats.

This heightened surveillance also involves proactive contact with individuals expressing hate speech online, a move that raises questions about the potential implications for freedom of speech and privacy.

“Also, we’re very focused on the data we’re collecting from surveillance efforts. What’s being said on social media platforms,” Hochul said during the press conference.

“And we have launched an effort to be able to counter some of the negativity and reach out to people when we see hate speech being spoken about on online platforms. Our media analysis, our social media analysis unit, has ramped up its monitoring of sites to catch incitement to violence; direct threats to others, and all this is in response to our desire, our strong commitment, to ensure that not only do New Yorkers be safe, but they also feel safe because personal security is about everything for them,” she added.

