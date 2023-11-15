Please-Please-Please!… Barbra Streisand Vows to Leave U.S. if Donald Trump Wins 2024 Presidential Election

In 2016, dozens of liberal celebrities claimed that they would leave the country if Trump won, but of course, none of them actually followed through and did it.

Don’t they realize they’d be doing the rest of us a favor?

In a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, American singer and actress Barbra Streisand boldly proclaimed that she plans to leave the United States if Donald Trump secures the presidency in the 2024 election.

Streisand, 81, a long-standing critic of Trump expressed her dismay at the thought of his potential return to the White House.

During the interview, Colbert asked Streisand about her thoughts on a second Trump administration.

“I will move. I can’t live in this country if he becomes president,” said Streisand.

When asked where she would go, the “The Woman in Love” singer said, “Probably to England. I like England.”

Streisand’s preference for the current regime over a potential Trump return is clear. She expressed support for Joe Biden, praising his performance despite significant challenges, including wars and inflation.

“I like Biden. I think he’s done a good job. He’s compassionate. He’s smart. He supports the right things,” Streisand claimed.

Streisand has been a vocal critic of Trump, particularly regarding his defense of figures accused of misconduct, including ex-White House aide Rob Porter, who resigned from his role as White House Staff Secretary amid accusations of abusing his two ex-wives.

“Donald Trump – Misogynist-in-Chief – defends the accused, not the accuser. According to Trump, all women accusers are lying. The pattern is there – Trump defended Bill O’Reilly, Roger Ailes, and Roy Moore – saying things like, “They denied it, you have to listen to that,” Streisand tweeted in 2018.

Juanita Broaddrick, the retired Arkansas nursing home administrator who was allegedly raped by Bill Clinton in 1978, called out singer Barbara Streisand Saturday night for “kissing up,” to the Bill Clinton.

“You are so full of it Barbra Streisand after kissing up to Bill Clinton for decades and even rumored to have had an affair with him in the 2014 book by Daniel Halper. YOU have no right to speak for victims”

Streisand’s political standpoint is no surprise, given her history with political figures, including her close association with the Clintons.

Similarly, Cher has previously indicated that she, too, would consider leaving the country if Trump were to be re-elected.