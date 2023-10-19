HERE WE GO AGAIN: Cher Claims She’ll Leave the United States if Trump is Re-elected

Aging singer Cher is saying that she will leave the United States if Trump is reelected in 2024. Where have we heard this one before?

In 2016, dozens of liberal celebrities claimed that they would leave the country if Trump won but of course none of them actually followed through and did it.

Don’t they realize they’d be doing the rest of us a favor?

Breitbart News reports:

Cher Says She will Leave the U.S. if Trump Gets Re-elected Left-wing pop star Cher says she will leave the United States if former President Donald Trump is re-elected, claiming that she “almost got an ulcer” when Trump was elected president in 2016. “I almost got an ulcer the last time [Trump was elected],” Cher told the Guardian in an interview published Wednesday, adding, “If he gets in, who knows? This time I will leave [the country].” Cher had supported President Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election and even recorded a reworked song, titled, “Happiness Is Just A Thing Called Joe,” for his campaign. The “Believe” singer had also backed Trump’s opponent in the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton. The pop star is no strangers to airing her grievances with regards to politics. Last year, Cher reacted to the U.S. Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade in an all-caps Twitter tirade, saying Trump’s “radical Republican Supreme Court” is “responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of American women.”

Why are liberal celebrities so predictable?

I really really do not care that Cher is leaving the country if Trump is elected in 2024. This is not an airport. You do not need to announce when you’re coming and going. NO ONE gives a shit. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 18, 2023

Hip Hip Hoooray @cher buh bye

*sigh* they all say that they never do‍♀️ https://t.co/8Vxr7MNT0M — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) October 19, 2023

Cher has just stated that she will leave America once and for all if Trump is re-elected to the Presidency. This would be a MASSIVE reason to vote Trump. Cher hasn’t added anything to our country in decades. She has hogged up the supply of Botox and kept our plastic surgeons… pic.twitter.com/FVg1GpWIcQ — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) October 18, 2023

Just once I wish these celebrities would keep their promises. https://t.co/5VwHNdjtPs — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) October 18, 2023

Someone should start a GoFundMe to raise money for her plane tickets.