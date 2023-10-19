HERE WE GO AGAIN: Cher Claims She’ll Leave the United States if Trump is Re-elected

Aging singer Cher is saying that she will leave the United States if Trump is reelected in 2024. Where have we heard this one before?

In 2016, dozens of liberal celebrities claimed that they would leave the country if Trump won but of course none of them actually followed through and did it.

Don’t they realize they’d be doing the rest of us a favor?

Breitbart News reports:

Cher Says She will Leave the U.S. if Trump Gets Re-elected

Left-wing pop star Cher says she will leave the United States if former President Donald Trump is re-elected, claiming that she “almost got an ulcer” when Trump was elected president in 2016.

“I almost got an ulcer the last time [Trump was elected],” Cher told the Guardian in an interview published Wednesday, adding, “If he gets in, who knows? This time I will leave [the country].”

Cher had supported President Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election and even recorded a reworked song, titled, “Happiness Is Just A Thing Called Joe,” for his campaign. The “Believe” singer had also backed Trump’s opponent in the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton.

The pop star is no strangers to airing her grievances with regards to politics.

Last year, Cher reacted to the U.S. Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade in an all-caps Twitter tirade, saying Trump’s “radical Republican Supreme Court” is “responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of American women.”

Why are liberal celebrities so predictable?

Someone should start a GoFundMe to raise money for her plane tickets.

