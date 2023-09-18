Stunning Videos From Mexico of Open Train Cars Taking Hordes of Migrants to Biden’s Open US Border

Videos posted by Fox News reporter Griff Jenkins and independent journalist Auden Cabello show open train cars in Mexico filled with migrants being taken north to the U.S. border. From the Darien Gap in Panama, from Central America and through Mexico there is a tsunami of migrants from all around the world headed to illegally enter the United States thanks to Joe Biden’s open borders.

The video posted by Griff Jenkins on Sunday shows at least two dozen open rail cars filled with cheering migrants on a FerroMex train in the town of Zacatecas in north-central Mexico, “**NEW VIDEO** FOX News sources capture a FerroMex train bursting with migrants out of Zacatecas heading to our southern border right now… cheering and clearly not heeding the message: “do not come”

Two days earlier Auden Cabello posted video of train loaded with migrants in a town just south of Zacatecas, “Irapuato, Guanajuato: Another train full of migrants departed this morning. One major route leads to Juarez/El Paso.”

Video taken earlier this week in the Darien Gap by freelance photographer Federico Rio posted by New York Times reporter Julie Turkewitz, “Last yr, 250,000 ppl crossed the Darién jungle in a desperate attempt to make it to the US. This year, that number has already reached 360k. @federicorios and I have returned again & again to the jungle, trying to understand this flow. Some anecdotes from our latest reporting.”

Video report by Border Hawk correspondent Efraín González shows the tail end of one migrant train route at the U.S. Mexico border at Piedras Negras and Eagle Pass:

Videos posted by Fox News reporter Bill Melugin shows migrants crossing the Rio Grande into Eagle Pass, “NEW: Our drone team witnessing more broad daylight illegal crossings into Eagle Pass, TX this afternoon. Sadly, a 10-year-old boy drowned here while crossing with his mom yesterday. He’s one of countless who have drowned here over past couple years, w/ little to no attention.”

“NEW: Our team in Eagle Pass witnessed migrant families irresponsibly having their children crawl underneath Texas razor wire as they crossed the river illegally during a thunderstorm. TX DPS troopers later responded and cut the wire for the safety of the children as more arrived.”

Photo of author
Kristinn Taylor
Kristinn Taylor has contributed to The Gateway Pundit for over ten years. Mr. Taylor previously wrote for Breitbart, worked for Judicial Watch and was co-leader of the D.C. Chapter of FreeRepublic.com. He studied journalism in high school, visited the Newseum and once met David Brinkley.

Kristinn Taylor

 

