Globalist Pope Targets Another American Conservative Prelate – Cardinal Burke Is the Highest-Ranking Francis Critic in the Church

Globalist Pope Francis continues on his quest to redo the Catholic Church in his image.

The Pope has fallen ill with lung inflammation and could not go to his cherished Environment Summit in Dubai, but he has already done his bad deed of the week, as it arises that he decided to punish one of his highest-ranking critics, Cardinal Raymond Burke.

Francis revoked Burke’s right to a subsidized Vatican apartment and salary in the second such radical action against a conservative American prelate this month, after he sacked Bishop Strickland.

In a meeting of Vatican heads, Francis stated the move against Burke was because he was a source of ‘disunity’ in the church.

In 2014 The Gateway Pundit reported that Cardinal Raymond Burke, the then head of the highest court in the Vatican, says Barack Obama’s policies “have become progressively more hostile toward Christian civilization.” At the time, the Obama Administration was suing the Little Sisters of the Poor, a Catholic order who cares for poor elderly Americans. The Obama administration does not believe the Little Sisters of the Poor aren’t religious enough for a religious exemption from the HHS mandate.

Read: Pope Francis’ Synod Sees Deep Division, as Globalist Pontiff Hints Possibility of Blessing Gay Couples and Ordering Women as Priests

Associated Press reported:

“Francis said he was removing Burke’s privileges of having a subsidized Vatican apartment and salary as a retired cardinal because he was using the privileges against the church, said another person who was subsequently briefed on the pope’s measures. That person also spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to reveal the details.”

Burke had not even received any notification of the measures being taken, before the news hit.

“Burke, a 75-year-old canon lawyer whom Francis had fired as the Vatican’s high court justice in 2014, has become one of the most outspoken critics of the pope, his outreach to LGBTQ+ Catholics and his reform project to make the church more responsive to the needs of ordinary faithful.

Twice, Burke has joined other conservative cardinals in issuing formal questions to the pontiff, known as “dubia,” asking him to clarify questions of doctrine that upset conservatives and traditionalists. In the first, they asked Francis to clarify his outreach to divorced and civilly remarried Catholics, and Francis never replied. In the second, they asked whether same-sex couples could receive church blessings — and received a conditional maybe in response.”

On the eve of Francis’ divisive synod, Burke presided over a ‘counter-synod’ of sorts just steps away from St. Peter’s Square.

Burke fiercely rebuked Francis’ vision of ‘synodality’ as well as his overall reform project for the church.

“’It’s unfortunately very clear that the invocation of the Holy Spirit by some has the aim of bringing forward an agenda that is more political and human than ecclesial and divine’, Burke told the conference titled ‘The Synodal Babel’.”

Burke says he is in of service to the church and the papacy. It was his obligation as a cardinal and bishop, he felt, to uphold church teaching and correct errors.

“’The sheep depend on the courage of pastors who must protect them from the poison of confusion, error and division’, he told the Oct. 3 conference, prompting applause from the crowd.”

Burke spends much of his time in the U.S. at the Our Lady of Guadalupe shrine he founded in his native Wisconsin.

Read: Principalities of Evil: Bishop Strickland Says ‘Forces’ Influence Globalist Pope Francis Into Making His Decisions

Earlier this month, Francis exceptionally removed the bishop of Tyler, Texas, Joseph Strickland.

Strickland is another conservative and Francis critic. He was removed after a Vatican investigation into ‘governance’ of his diocese.

In a tweet Tuesday, Strickland expressed shock at reports that Francis had taken action taken against his fellow American.

“’If this is accurate it is an atrocity that must be opposed. If it is false information it needs to be corrected immediately’, Strickland said.”

Read more: