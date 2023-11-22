Pope Francis Invites 44 Transgenders Who Work as “Prostitutes” to Vatican for Lunch (VIDEO)

The commie Pope invited a busload of 44 transgenders to the Vatican for lunch.

“On Sunday, the women — many of whom are Latin American migrants and work as prostitutes — joined over 1,000 other poor and homeless people in the Vatican auditorium as Francis’ guests for lunch to mark the Catholic Church’s World Day of the Poor,” AP reported.

In July, Pope Francis told a transgender that “God loves us as we are.”

Also, earlier this month, the Vatican’s doctrinal office announced that transgender people can receive baptisms, serve as godparents and be witnesses in religious ceremonies in the Roman Catholic Church.

According to LGBTQ Nation, the trans delegation dined on cannelloni pasta filled with spinach and ricotta plus meatballs in a tomato-basil sauce and cauliflower puree. They were served tiramisu and petit fours for dessert.