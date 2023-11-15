Gaza Children as Young as 10-Years-Old and Women Participated in Massive Slaughter of Jews in Israel on Oct. 7

One month ago, on October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists stormed the border with Israel and murdered 1,400 Israelis and foreigners in the greatest mass slaughter of Jews since World War II and the Holocaust.

Over 240 Jews were also taken hostage that day including children, seniors, men and women.

Several videos were released and published following the gruesome and evil attacks by Hamas barbarians on Israeli civilians and young adults and children at the Nova dance party in southern Israel.

Hamas intentionally plotted to attack and murder innocent teens and young adults at a dance party in the desert during the attack.

Hamas also plotted to slaughter Jews at the local villages and plunder their belongings.

In a shocking development, The Washington Free Beacon revealed that children and women joined the mass murderers as they slaughtered Jews in Israel.

Children as young as 10-years-old joined the mass murder of Jews.

Smilansky was one of a dozen survivors of the Nir Oz massacre who told the Washington Free Beacon they witnessed boys or women from the Gaza Strip looting the kibbutz, helping the armed terrorists, and apparently enjoying themselves. The youngest children were around 10 years old, according to several of the survivors, one of whom provided photographs of some of the women and children he saw. The survivors spoke at a hotel in Eilat, Israel’s Red Sea resort town, where most of them have been temporarily relocated. While the involvement of Gazan children and women in Hamas’s terrorist attack is not widely understood, evidence exists in the public domain. An online video of a 12-year-old Israeli boy’s abduction from Nir Oz, Israel, appears to show a Gazan boy of about the same age accompanying the kidnappers. Boys were among the mob of Gazans recorded crossing into Israel after Hamas terrorists breached the border. And a Hamas-linked Associated Press stringer photographed a Gazan boy entering Kfar Aza, a kibbutz about 15 miles north of Nir Oz. Hamas has used its nearly two decades of rule over Gaza to weaponize a generation of Palestinians against the Jewish state, according to analysts. In addition to the children, hundreds of ordinary Gazans, including teenagers, joined in Hamas’s bloody rampage across southern Israeli communities, the Free Beacon reported. “Hamas directed the education system, the media, and the religious institutions to brainwash children, who make up half of Gaza’s 2.2-million-person population,” Michael Milshtein, the head of the Palestinian Studies Forum at the Moshe Dayan Center of Tel Aviv University, told the Free Beacon. “Israelis got their first up-close look at this Palestinian Gen Z on Oct. 7.”

Democrats want to import Gazans to the United States.