Full-Time Nurse and Mother Breaks Down as She Discusses Tough Financial Struggles Under Bidenomics — Family Living ‘Paycheck-to-Paycheck’ Despite Decent Income (VIDEO)

In a heartfelt and heartbreaking TikTok video, Mackenzie Moan, a full-time critical care nurse and Ph.D. student from Pennsylvania, has brought to light the grim reality of financial struggles many American families face under the Biden regime.

Despite holding a stable job and earning what she describes as ‘good money,’ Moan and her husband Steve find themselves living ‘paycheck-to-paycheck,’ a situation that is becoming increasingly common in today’s Bidenomics.

The video, which has since gone viral with over 1 million views, captures Moan breaking down as she details the financial woes that plague her family. She reveals that after paying for essentials like their mortgage, groceries, and gas, they are left with a mere few hundred dollars to sustain them for the next two weeks. This stark revelation comes despite both she and her husband working full-time jobs, with Steve often working overtime.

“I feel like my husband and I are doing everything right. We both have good jobs. I’m a nurse. I’m a registered nurse who works full time. He works full time. We just got paid this past Friday, right? We paid the mortgage, bought some groceries, put some gas in the car. Guys, it is Tuesday, and we have two or $300 to last us until next Friday. We don’t live in a big house. We live in a little ranch. It’s 1100 sq ft., three bedrooms, one bath, us and our two kids,” said Moan in a video post last November 14th.

“I don’t know what to do. I’m in school full time. I work full time. He works more than full time. He works overtime every week. I don’t know what to do. I’m so stressed out. This isn’t how it’s supposed to be. Growing up, we were told to go to college, get a degree, work to support your family. Here we are. Did that. Now what?”

“I’m not into politics. I don’t follow it. Frankly, that stresses me out, too. But somebody has to do something to change this because I make good money; he makes good money. We don’t live above our means. I don’t know what less than paycheck to paycheck is. What is that? Poverty? As a registered nurse with a husband with a second income, he doesn’t make as much as I do, but he still works and brings home good money. So I don’t know,” Moan said.

According to the Daily Mail, Mackenzie revealed her past struggles as a homeless drug addict. She shared how she transformed her life by pursuing higher education, focusing on medicine. Throughout her academic journey, Mackenzie remained motivated by the belief that her situation would improve after graduation and once she began her professional career.

“While I was in school, all I could think about was, it’ll get better. It’ll get better after I graduate and I start working and we’ll be able to pay our bills. We’ll be able to not check the bank account. If our kids say, mom, can we go to the movies this weekend? Just be comfortable. And we’re not at all. I don’t know what else to say. I don’t know.”

WATCH:

Pennsylvania Critical Care Nurse’s Video Goes Viral on TikTok for Calling Out How Hard Working Americans Are Living Paycheck-to-Paycheck “Growing up, we were told, go to college, get a degree, work to support your family. Here we are. Did that. Now what? I’m not into politics. I… pic.twitter.com/UkjkqUVKLL — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 25, 2023

Moan is not alone in her fight. Her story has struck a chord with many Americans who agree with her sentiments and are facing similar financial challenges.

One user commented, “I promise it’s not just you. It’s all of America.”

Another wrote, “Our country has failed us /divided us.”

“My husband always says “we work too hard to be this broke,” one said.

Another wrote, “And the worst part is our government gaslights us and claims the economy is “roaring back.””

California Governor Gavin Newsom wants the public to believe that inflation isn’t that bad, and that the only reason people believe that it is, is because of conservatives. Also, on Monday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre absurdly claimed Americans overwhelmingly disapprove of Joe Biden’s economy because of Trump.

Recent polls reveal Americans say they were better off financially under Trump.

2024 GE: Bloomberg/MC – Swing States poll: Would you say the Economy is/was…? 53% – Better off under Trump

33% – Better off under Biden

.

Your personal financial situation… 52% – Better off under Trump

30% – Better off under Biden

.

What is single most important issue to you when deciding who to vote for in 2024 Presidential Election? Trending: BREAKING: Arrest Made After Three Palestinian Students Shot in Vermont – Suspect Identified 1. The Economy: 41%

2. Immigration: 9%

3. Democracy: 8%

4. SSA and Medicare: 7%

5. Healthcare: 6%

6. Abortion: 5%

7. Climate change: 4%

8. Guns: 4%

9. Crime 3%

10. Israel/Hamas war 3%

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy repeatedly grilled KJP on Biden’s failed economic agenda that has led to persistent inflation.

“On lowering prices, you said earlier that the actions the President has taken have worked. So, is it your sense that, when people were home for Thanksgiving, catching up with their family members they were saying to each other. Can you believe how much more affordable things have gotten?” Peter Doocy asked KJP.

Karine Jean-Pierre responded with a word salad.

“So honestly, I wouldn’t — I — I hear the question, but I want to make sure this is very clear. We take that very seriously. We take what families — families the decisions that they make at their kitchen table….very seriously. It’s not a joke to us is important to us. This is the president who talks about it in a very personal way…The data shows that the economy is improving. The data shows that households remain in a strong financial position…That’s why the President. at 2:00. is going to talk about — what — the actions that he’s taking to continue to lower costs,” KJP said.

The current state of the U.S. economy under Joe Biden’s regime is disastrous, to say the least.

Inflation reached a 40-year high of 9.1% in June 2022, driven by a surge in energy prices and supply chain disruptions. Inflation has eased since then, but it remains elevated at 6.1% as of October 2023. This has made it more expensive for Americans to buy everyday goods and services.

Gasoline prices hit a high of $5.01/gallon in June 2022. The national average for gasoline is currently $3.77 per gallon, up from $2.11 per gallon in January 2021.

The median home price in the United States is now $431,000, up from $258,000 in 2019. This has made it more difficult for Americans to afford to buy homes, and has also driven up rental prices.

The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to the highest level in 22 years in an effort to combat inflation. This has made it more expensive for Americans to borrow money, which could slow down economic growth.

Grocery prices have also been rising, with the Consumer Price Index for food at home increasing by 12.8% year-over-year in October 2023.

Air travel ticket prices have gone up by as much as 34.1% at their peak.

Used car prices: Despite a decrease from their peak, used cars remain more expensive than pre-pandemic levels.

These are just a few of the things that are high in Biden’s disastrous economy. These high costs have made it difficult for many Americans to make ends meet. This mess is a nightmare and will only get worse as the Biden regime works daily to take down America.