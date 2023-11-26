Gavin Newsom Tries to Gaslight the Public – Suggests Inflation is a Conservative Lie

California Governor Gavin Newsom wants the public to believe that inflation isn’t that bad, and that the only reason people believe that it is, is because of conservatives.

Millions of Americans are struggling to afford basic items like food and gas but the narrative is more important to Newsom.

He should know by now that you can’t lie to people about how much money they have or how much things cost.

Townhall reports:

Newsom Suggests Inflation Is a Conservative Lie To make Republicans look bad, Democrats have to lie, while to make the Democrats look bad, all Republicans have to do is point out the obvious and the truth. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA.) is suggesting that inflation— fueled by President Joe Biden’s Leftist policies— is a lie pushed by conservatives. This week, Newsom claimed inflation plaguing Americans this holiday season is propaganda and nothing more than a fabrication being pushed by Republicans. “Things you won’t see on Fox News today,” Newsom posted on social media. “Prices for Thanksgiving are down — from Turkey to air travel.” The Democrat’s post included a chart showing price changes in items. According to data from the Labor Department, prices for peas, milk, stuffing, pie crusts, turkey, and cranberries have dropped from last year.

See the tweet below:

Things you won’t see on Fox News today… Prices for Thanksgiving are down — from Turkey to air travel. Average hourly wage is up — almost 4.4% from over a year ago, 18% from 3 years ago. That’s nearly the best 3-year gain in 40 years. pic.twitter.com/Q0MhCzADeY — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 22, 2023

Newsom got roasted in the replies:

Things you won't see on Newsom's X timeline: pic.twitter.com/J6Yr2ZNvBh — Kerry (@K1erry) November 23, 2023

Things you won't see on Newsom's X timeline today: pic.twitter.com/vMCitHgbJP — Kerry (@K1erry) November 23, 2023

You cleaned up California for a communist dictator and not the people that live there. You should be embarrassed to show your face in public. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) November 22, 2023

Ground beef is $11 a pound at Safeway in Felton California. Shut your slimy mouth! pic.twitter.com/7kTUBUhiVz — Santa Cruz Mountain Goat (@SCMountainGoat) November 22, 2023

Newsom is trying to spin the economy because Democrats are getting absolutely clobbered on the issue. No one is buying his lies, though. People know the score.