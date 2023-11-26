Gavin Newsom Tries to Gaslight the Public – Suggests Inflation is a Conservative Lie

California Governor Gavin Newsom wants the public to believe that inflation isn’t that bad, and that the only reason people believe that it is, is because of conservatives.

Millions of Americans are struggling to afford basic items like food and gas but the narrative is more important to Newsom.

He should know by now that you can’t lie to people about how much money they have or how much things cost.

Newsom Suggests Inflation Is a Conservative Lie

To make Republicans look bad, Democrats have to lie, while to make the Democrats look bad, all Republicans have to do is point out the obvious and the truth.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA.) is suggesting that inflation— fueled by President Joe Biden’s Leftist policies— is a lie pushed by conservatives.

This week, Newsom claimed inflation plaguing Americans this holiday season is propaganda and nothing more than a fabrication being pushed by Republicans.

“Things you won’t see on Fox News today,” Newsom posted on social media. “Prices for Thanksgiving are down — from Turkey to air travel.”

The Democrat’s post included a chart showing price changes in items. According to data from the Labor Department, prices for peas, milk, stuffing, pie crusts, turkey, and cranberries have dropped from last year.

Newsom got roasted in the replies:

Newsom is trying to spin the economy because Democrats are getting absolutely clobbered on the issue. No one is buying his lies, though. People know the score.

Mike LaChance

