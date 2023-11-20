Fortify Your Immune System Ahead of the Holidays With Dr. Zelenko’s “Z-Flu”

Dr. Vladimir Zelenko dedicated the last years of his life to finding healthy over-the-counter alternatives to the mandates of Big Pharma’s totalitarian bureaucrats.
You've probably heard about his Z-Stack — a natural supplement that contains what Dr. Zelenko called the "bullet and the gun" approach.
● Contains Dr. Zelenko’s unique formulation of elderberry, vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc and quercetin.
● Is Made in the USA
● Is GMP-Certified
Dr. Zelenko filmed a video about it in his last days.
Watch (transcript below):
From the video:
Dr. Zelenko: “A healthy immune system is essential to combat against, well, millions of different types of pathogens. When someone has an immune dysregulation, they’re extremely vulnerable. So if we can mitigate at least the most common ones like influenza . . . here’s the dirty little secret: We could virtually eliminate influenza from the world with a over-the-counter natural approach.”
“I am a full time hospital nurse in NY. Facing covid in spring 2020 with little PPE was extremely frightening, so I did my own research and thank God I found Dr. Zelenko. I have used his protocol, and now take Z-Stack. I have shared the Zelenko protocol and Z-Stack with family, friends, and coworkers who will listen. Thank you Dr. Z, for easing my anxiety and keeping so many of us healthy.”
“Thank you Dr. Z for the peace of mind you have brought us.”
“Thank you for providing a comprehensive product that contains all the elements we need. Thank you for standing up for medical health and freedom!”