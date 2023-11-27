Former White House Doctor Ronny Jackson Sounds Alarm on Biden’s Rapid Cognitive Decline (VIDEO)

Former White House doctor and current Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson (R) was on Fox News Friday evening to discuss Biden’s rapid cognitive decline.

Rep. Jackson expressed concern over Biden’s age and the decline of his cognitive abilities. Joe Biden just celebrated his 81st birthday last week which makes him the oldest man to hold the highest office in the nation.

The Texas Congressman said Joe Biden’s cognitive decline is “happening quickly.”

Fox News reported:

President Biden’s 81st birthday ushered in even more conversations surrounding his age and declining cognitive acuity, two things Texas Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson, a former White House physician, believes are valid causes for concern. “[The decline is] happening quickly,” Jackson told “Sunday Morning Futures” guest anchor Sean Duffy. “Like you said, I’ve taken care of three presidents… so I know firsthand what it takes to be the commander-in-chief and the head of state. It’s a grueling job, both mentally and physically. This man can’t do the job. He’s proven to us every single day that he can’t do the job, but this is going to get worse.”

Dr. Jackson is speaking with a lot of experience. He has been the White House Physician for three Presidents including George W. Bush, Obama and Trump.

“It’s just unbelievable how much he’s degenerated just during his time in office. We cannot afford to have this man in office for the remainder of this term and then [for] another four years after that. He’s already putting us at great risk right now,” Jackson told Fox News.

Biden’s declining health is not a new issue. It has been evident for some time including falling on various occasions.

Watch:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Dr. Ronny Jackson has repeatedly sounded the alarm on Joe Biden’s dementia, health issues and old age.

The Gateway Pundit reported back in April when Dr. Ronnie Jackson said that Biden should take a cognitive test or drop out of the presidential race.

The Gateway Pundit reported on his assessment of Biden’s recent health report as ‘alarming’ and accused the White House physician of covering up Biden’s cognitive decline.