‘Alarming’ – Former White House Doctor Blasts Biden Health Report, Accuses Regime of Cover Up



Biden shakes hands with air after one of his speeches

Joe Biden’s doctor on Friday absurdly claimed the octogenarian president who is unable to utter a coherent sentence is “healthy” and “vigorous.”

“President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief,” Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote after Biden’s annual physical.

There was no mention of what drugs, if any, Biden takes in order to stay awake and read his speeches.

Biden’s physician did not provide a cognitive test.

Former White House doctor Ronny Jackson said Biden’s health report is ‘alarming’ and accused the White House physician of covering up Biden’s cognitive decline.



Dr. Ronny Jackson

“The majority of Americans can see that Biden’s mental health is in total decline, yet there is no transparency from the White House on what’s going on, if anything, to address this issue and his inability to do his job,” Dr. Ronny Jackson told Fox News Digital. “Yesterday’s written physical exam report released by Biden’s physician, Kevin O’Connor, further confirms that this administration is still adamant about concealing the truth.”

Fox News reported: