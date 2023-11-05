Florida Teacher Fired for Using ‘Nonbinary’ Title ‘Mx.’ in Classroom Materials

A Florida teacher has been fired for using the “nonbinary” title “Mx.” in classroom materials.

AV Vary, 43, was a virtual public school physics teacher before being fired last month for violating the Florida law prohibiting teachers from sharing “personal titles and pronouns” that do not correspond to their biological sex.

Vary is a biological female, married to a man, who told the Orlando Sentinel that she just began identifying as “nonbinary” this year.

The teacher received a written directive on September 15 saying that the proper courtesy titles she could use are limited to Ms., Mrs., or Miss.

After refusing to correct her title, Vary was fired on October 24.

“Obviously, I’m not OK with that,” Vary told the newspaper. “I think it’s a direct result of my gender identity.”

Vary is now looking for an attorney, has filed a complaint with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and is seeking to challenge the state’s law.

“I can fight this fight. I can be unemployed for a little while,” said Vary, noting that her husband makes a good salary.

The virtual school, often referred to as FLVS, told the paper that they are obligated to follow state laws.

“As a Florida public school, FLVS is obligated to follow Florida laws and regulations pertaining to public education,” said Laura Neff-Henderson in an email. “This includes laws such as section 1000.071(3) of the Florida Statutes pertaining to the use of Personal Titles and Pronouns within Florida’s public school system.”

Vary previously taught at Orange County Public Schools and in Maryland.